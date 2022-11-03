ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
 4 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month.

According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City.

The thefts appear to be happening at night and catalytic converters are being stolen out of the church vehicles, police say.

William Staschak, the investigator for the case believes the thefts are premeditated.

“[The thieves] are looking for the catalytic converters from these churches’ vehicles. They’re coming in, they’re spending very short time cutting the catalytic converters off and then disappearing. They’re not trying to make entry into the churches or anything else,” said Staschak.

Staschak says two of the churches were robbed on a Saturday night and believes the churches are being targeted because the vehicles are left outside.

“Most people aren’t in a church on Saturday night. So there it’s unprotected. The vans are usually left outside, so easy targets.”

Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel drive truck that has paint damage on the roof of the cab.

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact the Washington and Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

