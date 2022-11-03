Aita Gurung found guilty of murder

Burlington, Vt. – On Thursday, the jury presiding over the trial of Aita Gurung has found him guilty for murdering his wife Yogeswari Khadka with a meat cleaver and for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law Tulasa Rimal.

During the four week long trial, the defense tried to argue that their defendant was insane at the time of the attack in October 2017. Witnesses claim Gurung had “command hallucinations” and the defense team presented evidence of Gurung’s history of psychiatric care, including his release from care just hours before the fatal incident.

His case was originally dismissed in 2019 by Chittenden County State’s Attorney General Sarah George based off the belief that her office would be unable to rebut an insanity defense. The case was reopened by the request of Governor Phil Scott. Former Attorney General TJ Donovan then looked at the evidence and filed the murder charges.

On Thursday, Governor Scott released the following statement: “First of all, I want to once again express my sympathy to the friends and family of the victims of these heinous acts. Although legal justice has been served today, this verdict will never heal the irreparable pain this murderer has inflicted. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Attorney General’s Office – both under former Attorney General T.J. Donovan and current Attorney General Susanne Young – for stepping in and diligently prosecuting this case.

The criminal division in the Attorney General’s Office worked incredibly hard to deliver justice and deserve our appreciation for their good work. The primary responsibility of any government is public safety. And that means we cannot allow violent criminals to potentially walk free. This case – and the victims – deserved their day in court. Justice was served.”

Attorney General Young released this statement following the verdict: “Murder is the most serious charge that can be brought in our system of justice. The Attorney General’s Office has always believed that this matter—the tragic death of Yogeswari Khadka and the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal—deserved to be heard in a court of law and required a response from our justice system. We are grateful to our partners in law enforcement, including the Burlington Police Department, who assisted in the pursuit of justice. We thank the jury for their service and their careful consideration and deliberation around the facts and the law in this matter. It is because of the jury’s commitment and participation that we are able to uphold the rule of law.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.