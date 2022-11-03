Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Netflix launches a new interactive trivia experience, ‘Triviaverse’
“Triviaverse” is today launching globally on the streaming service and is available in nine languages, including English, Spanish (LatAm), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Italian, Korean and Japanese. The gameplay itself is fairly simple. Players must correctly answer as many questions as possible within a limited time frame...
Cage Fight Action Movie ‘Fight Pride’ Sold to German, Polish Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)
German distributor Tiberius Film has acquired the German-language territory rights and Polish distributor Media Squad has acquired the Poland rights for the upcoming action movie “Fight Pride,” repped by Iuvit Media Sales at the American Film Market. Directed by Sheldon Lettich (“Double Impact,” “The Last Patrol”), and starring Daniel Stisen (“Last Man Down”), Michael Parè (“Gone”), Sara Pallini (“Catch 22”), Ralf Moeller (“The Tourist”), Natassia Malthe (“Electra”) and Seth Michaels (“Red Notice”), “Fight Pride” is the story of Yank, an outcast steel worker, searching for a sense of belonging, who befriends a bullied homeless boy, but turns brutal brawler after the...
TechCrunch
Netflix is bringing back Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales with new gameplay
Users have to solve puzzles in this game to beat enemies like Demogorgons and other supernatural monsters. In the process, they can collect up to 50 versions of characters from the show. The company describes the game’s graphics as “nostalgic 1980s Saturday morning cartoon art style.”. Stranger Things:...
TechCrunch
GIPHY comes to connected TVs with launch of a GIPHY Arts app for Roku
The new “Public Axis” channel is Giphy’s first app for connected TVs and brings short-form video content made by artists from mobile to the TV screen. It arrives on the same day that YouTube introduced its own plan to bring short-form video to TV viewers to challenge TikTok.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Say ‘fromage’! French startup PhotoRoom captures $19M Series A
Hello, dear crunchers! We hope you’ve had a peaceful weekend and that you were able to stay clear of social media for a few days. LOL Who are we kidding? We’ve all been glued to the slow-moving, painful, Elon-catalyzed bird crash over at Twitter. Now, if only Mastodon would call its posts something other than “toots,” we might be able to get behind those. In the meantime, come say hello to us on Mastodon!
TechCrunch
YouTube begins rolling out Shorts on TV globally starting today
The new Shorts-watching feature will require a smart TV from 2019 or later, a newer gaming console or a streaming device, YouTube says. The videos themselves can be found on the new Shorts shelf on the homepage of the YouTube app or on a creator’s channel page. In a...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India
The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue subscription with verification may launch in India in ‘less than a month’
Twitter launched Twitter Blue in four markets — the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand — last year. The Elon Musk-owned firm plans to launch a revamped version of the subscription service in those four markets on Monday. Musk has ramped up Twitter Blue’s offerings, promising a verified...
TechCrunch
After 40 million app downloads, PhotoRoom raises $19 million
Balderton Capital is leading the Series A round with angels from Facebook, Hugging Face and Disney+ also participating. Existing investor Adjacent is also putting more money in the company. PhotoRoom isn’t the only app that helps you remove photo backgrounds. Another popular app in the “Graphics & Design” category on...
