ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

For people in New York’s carceral system, a struggle to access the ballot

There’s a pressure that comes with being the first of anything – Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs knows that well. Since the East Harlem representative made history by becoming the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the state Legislature, he’s honed that pressure into what he says is a duty to empower and enlist others with conviction histories into local politics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Strategists weigh in on close New York election races

As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates.  Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
RHINEBECK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy