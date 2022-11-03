Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
cityandstateny.com
For people in New York’s carceral system, a struggle to access the ballot
There’s a pressure that comes with being the first of anything – Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs knows that well. Since the East Harlem representative made history by becoming the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the state Legislature, he’s honed that pressure into what he says is a duty to empower and enlist others with conviction histories into local politics.
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polls are now open for voters in NY, NJ, CT
After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Washington and governor of New York.
fox40jackson.com
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: ‘We don’t feel safe’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Gov. Kathy Hochul on crime and her plans to address it in New York City during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, insisting New Yorkers don’t feel safe. After Hochul touted getting guns off the streets in New York and her partnership with New...
pix11.com
Strategists weigh in on close New York election races
As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
13 WHAM
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Conservative Party Candidate, Kevin Pazmino on Govt Oversight, Crime and Housing
Freelance filmmaker and former District 11 city council candidate, Kevin Pazmino, is, as reported, running on the Conservative Party ticket in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. The seat is currently held by incumbent assemblyman and Democrat, Jeffrey Dinowitz, and covers much of the Northwest Bronx.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Election 2022: Gov. Hochul campaigns with former President Bill Clinton in downtown Brooklyn
Dozens of people came out to show their support in what has become a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and her opponent Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.
Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates. Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
cityandstateny.com
After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail
Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
queenoftheclick.com
NYS Government Just Doesn’t Understand NYC
Hochul doesn’t seem to understand that because in her area of NYS everything is fine.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
Two attacks on NYPD officers patrolling subway in under an hour: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Saturday afternoon, police said. A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the Nos. 2 and 3 lines around 4 p.m., police said. When two officers […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
