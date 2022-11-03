ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Woman Taken To Hospital After Saturday Accident In Town

Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 20-year-old Shawn Rutzen of Hospers was driving a 2005 Pontiac westbound on 16th Street near Glen’s Sport Center in Sheldon. They tell us that 42-year-old Tabatha Monen of Sheldon was southbound on old Highway 60 — 2nd Avenue — in a 2008 GMC SUV.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man injured when semi goes in ditch

HULL—One person received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at, investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Ironwood Avenue, two miles east of Hull. Twenty-seven-year-old Paul Dale Meyer of Hull was driving a 2014 Peterbilt 389 semitruck pulling a 2013 Wilson trailer...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three injured in accident east of Ashton

ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Semi Trailer, Contents Destroyed In Fire

Harris, Iowa– A semi-trailer on the ground, used for storage was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, November 3, 2022, near Harris. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 12:10 p.m., the Harris and Ocheyedan fire departments were called to the report of a trailer fire at 1588 White Avenue, a mile south of the west side of Harris or four miles east of Ocheyedan.
HARRIS, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
BRANDON, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD
KCRG.com

Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
SIOUX CITY, IA

