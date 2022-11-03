Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Taken To Hospital After Saturday Accident In Town
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 20-year-old Shawn Rutzen of Hospers was driving a 2005 Pontiac westbound on 16th Street near Glen’s Sport Center in Sheldon. They tell us that 42-year-old Tabatha Monen of Sheldon was southbound on old Highway 60 — 2nd Avenue — in a 2008 GMC SUV.
kiwaradio.com
Hospers Fire Department Fights Field Fire That Threatened Acreage, Hog Building
Hospers, Iowa– The Hospers Fire Department was called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the report of a field fire near 420th Street and Log Avenue, two miles south of Hospers.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man injured when semi goes in ditch
HULL—One person received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at, investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Ironwood Avenue, two miles east of Hull. Twenty-seven-year-old Paul Dale Meyer of Hull was driving a 2014 Peterbilt 389 semitruck pulling a 2013 Wilson trailer...
nwestiowa.com
Three injured in accident east of Ashton
ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Trailer, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Harris, Iowa– A semi-trailer on the ground, used for storage was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, November 3, 2022, near Harris. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 12:10 p.m., the Harris and Ocheyedan fire departments were called to the report of a trailer fire at 1588 White Avenue, a mile south of the west side of Harris or four miles east of Ocheyedan.
KELOLAND TV
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
KELOLAND TV
Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
Sioux City Transit to add new route, extend hours
The Sioux City Transit System will be trying out some new changes to their routes and times.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KCRG.com
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
Comments / 0