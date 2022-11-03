Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
police1.com
Refuge to officer: New N.D. police recruit tells story of perseverance
FARGO, N.D. — One North Dakota police recruit had a unique story to tell when being sworn into the Fargo Police Department. Ntumba Lusamba came to America after fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo and spending 11 years in a refugee camp. According to Inforum.com, the 24-year-old officer was...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
Fargo PD seeks help locating active suspect
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is searching for public assistance to help them locate an active suspect last seen in Fargo. The man in question is Tremaine Rainey, who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8, […]
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
kfgo.com
Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th
FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kfgo.com
Police called after dispute between MN state senate candidate, ex-wife
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police were called after a dispute between Republican State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer and his ex-wife. A police report obtained by KFGO News through an open records request shows that police responded to a south Moorhead home last night during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate. The report says officers were on the scene for nearly 40 minutes with Dan Bohmer recording the events.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
