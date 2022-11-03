ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrero Jr. Wins First Gold Glove, Chapman Surprisingly Misses Out

Major League Baseball has announced its Rawlings Gold Glove winners following the 2022 regular season of play. With just two repeat winners – both in the National League (Max Fried, Nolan Arenado) – turnover was at an all-time high. The American League saw 10 first-time Gold Glove recipients....
MLB

Perez Jr. edges Kjerstad for AFL Home Run Derby crown

MESA, Ariz. -- It has been a big year for Mariners sluggers in Home Run Derbies. First, Julio Rodríguez dazzled with 81 blasts in Los Angeles, including 32 in the opening round, before finishing second to Juan Soto in the final round. On Saturday, No. 21 Seattle prospect Robert Perez Jr. got to take his hacks.
Saturday Bird Droppings: MLB’s offseason begins this weekend

The offseason is nearly here. It could start as soon as tonight. The Astros lead the Phillies 3-2 in the World Series, and they are back at home to try and finish things off in Game 6 this evening. But at the very latest, MLB’s winter gets underway sometime in the next 48 hours.
