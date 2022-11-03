Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Leslie Phillips, the British actor known for his roles in the Harry Potter and Carry On franchises, has died aged 98. Hi agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to Deadline he passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday. Phillips began acting back in the 1930s and went on to have a glittering stage and screen career, appearing in several of the British Carry On comedies of the 20th century and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for his role in Hanif Kurieshi’s Venus in 2006, in which he starred opposite to Peter O’Toole. MORE FOLLOWS More from DeadlineWarner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's Content Strategy: "Real Focus On Franchises" Like 'Superman' & 'Harry Potter'Ralph Fiennes Calls "Verbal Abuse" Of 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling Over Trans Issues "Disgusting"Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of 'Harry Potter' StarBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
Rebel Wilson’s partner, Ramona Agruma, threw the actress a “gorgeous” baby shower ahead of her daughter Royce’s arrival via surrogate. The fashion designer “went above and beyond to make it a special day,” Wilson gushed to People on Monday of the party. “It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” the “Pitch Perfect” star added, calling Agruma “so amazing and such a great partner.” Wilson, 42, shared throwback photos from the baby bash via Instagram Stories after Royce’s social media debut. The comedian wore a pink dress to the event at her friend Begum Sen’s house, with guests posing...
Murad Merali caused a stir on social media earlier this year after explicit content was leaked online. The podcast host and YouTuber shared a video titled 'Addressing my past' that includes a trigger warning for heavy and emotional content.The allegations on Twitter include race play (an extreme fetish where two consensual people use racial slurs and derogatory comments during sex), content from his alleged OnlyFans account and foot fetish material. Twitter threads and speculations were rife, with the common theme: "Everything I’ve learnt about Murad Merali in the last 19 minutes has been against my will." After taking a...
