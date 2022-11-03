Leslie Phillips, the British actor known for his roles in the Harry Potter and Carry On franchises, has died aged 98. Hi agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to Deadline he passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday. Phillips began acting back in the 1930s and went on to have a glittering stage and screen career, appearing in several of the British Carry On comedies of the 20th century and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for his role in Hanif Kurieshi’s Venus in 2006, in which he starred opposite to Peter O’Toole. MORE FOLLOWS More from DeadlineWarner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's Content Strategy: "Real Focus On Franchises" Like 'Superman' & 'Harry Potter'Ralph Fiennes Calls "Verbal Abuse" Of 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling Over Trans Issues "Disgusting"Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of 'Harry Potter' StarBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery

