ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at car show

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCQGy_0ixn90r800

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Elizabethton High School were treated to a classic car show Thursday morning at the school.

During the show, automotive teacher Paul Lindberg and some of his students built a working engine for scraps.

Vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station

Students also got the chance for some up-close looks at classic cars and learned about their ins and outs.

“We do this once a year, I have a lot of them that’s had class for four to five years still talk to this day like ‘I remember when we did this’ and having interest in projects, like this engine project that they built,” Lindberg said. “They really get involved and enjoy doing it and then can’t wait to get to the point where they’re ready to start it.”

Lindberg described the program at Elizabethton High School as a good way for his students to get hands-on experience working with cars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bluff City hosting inaugural Veterans Day parade

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Veterans Day approaching, cities and towns across the region are preparing to honor their local heroes. One of the many celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities is happening in Bluff City. For the first time, the city will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade. It’s taking place Friday at 5 […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

The Salvation Army aims to raise $300K in Red Kettle Drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army announced Monday that the non-profit organization will launch its annual Christmas initiative on Nov. 18 to raise $300,000. This gives the regional organization 31 days to raise over a quarter of a million dollars. The Salvation Army leaders say the inability to meet this goal would result […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Community meeting held in Gray over development requests

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A meeting was held Monday evening to educate community members about development requests in the Gray area, including the Keebler Annexation project. “The goal of this meeting is to truly get the county, the city, the department of transportation all working together whenever we have growth like this,” Rep. Tim Hicks […]
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fall meets Christmas in downtown Kingsport

People strolled through downtown Kingsport and the Farmers Market Saturday morning during a beautiful autumn day. While fall was seen all around, Christmas has started rearing its head. At the Farmers Market, pumpkins and corncobs intermingled with Christmas decorations. Downtown, colored leaves of red and orange hung off trees, while storefronts were filled with snowflakes and holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

First ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ connects veterans with employers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first ‘Salutes and Handshakes’ conference was held at East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Centre on Friday. The goal of the conference is to connect veterans with employers. It offers a space for them to communicate and come to an understanding of each other’s needs. Salutes and Handshakes was created […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Sips 66

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Visit Kingsport hosts Wing Fling event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visit Kingsport hosted its Wing Fling event on Thursday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event featured vendors from across the Tri-Cities and attendees were able to sample wings and vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” Wing Fling Battle of the Badges was a new addition this year that featured a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton Betsy Band wins state championship

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Betsy Band returned home on Sunday to major fanfare after competing in the state band competition. The band competed against 20 other bands at the Tennessee Division II State Band Competition and left state champions. They also won first place for percussion, color guard and drum major. Fire Trucks […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton Kiwanis Club brings back pancake breakfast

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time since 2019, the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday. Organizer Richard Barker said the breakfast is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps fund its various community efforts. “It’s great. This is a social event and people come every year and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy