Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at car show

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Elizabethton High School were treated to a classic car show Thursday morning at the school.

During the show, automotive teacher Paul Lindberg and some of his students built a working engine for scraps.

Students also got the chance for some up-close looks at classic cars and learned about their ins and outs.

“We do this once a year, I have a lot of them that’s had class for four to five years still talk to this day like ‘I remember when we did this’ and having interest in projects, like this engine project that they built,” Lindberg said. “They really get involved and enjoy doing it and then can’t wait to get to the point where they’re ready to start it.”

Lindberg described the program at Elizabethton High School as a good way for his students to get hands-on experience working with cars.

