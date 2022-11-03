Read full article on original website
Melinda Pentz
3d ago
The family is most likely correct they just say suicide cuz they don’t want to do the job god. Bless you and your family a parents intuition is usually right they know their child better than anyone god bless you
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
Suspect arrested for stolen car from Seattle Children's; guns, drugs found
SEATTLE — A man suspected of stealing a family's car from Seattle Children's while their infant son underwent brain surgery was arrested on Friday. Police identified the vehicle Friday and eventually apprehended Timothy Laucks, 41, after he attempted to flee officers in a Queen Anne parking lot. Inside the...
Woman shot on Alki Beach on Halloween recovering at Harborview Medical Center
Seattle police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and woman on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man who was shot was released from the hospital, but the woman — Ayla Olson — is still recovering.
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
q13fox.com
Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
Police recover family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Seattle police announced Saturday that they have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from a family while their 1-year-old child was recovering from brain surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The car was stolen on Oct. 28 at around 8 p.m. from one of the parking garages...
Seattle police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Lower Queen Anne
Seattle police detectives are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North for a report of a man down. When officers arrived, they found the man dead. The...
Psychiatric hospital patient accused of fatally strangling roommate
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate has been charged with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported
SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Bonney Lake
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating after a deputy was involved in a shooting in Bonney Lake early Saturday morning. At about 4:50 a.m., deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported incident involving a suspect armed with a weapon at 117th Street East and 203rd Avenue East.
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
kentreporter.com
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 3