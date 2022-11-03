ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?

American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

In Final Midterm Push, Biden Warns of Threats, Trump Hints at Another Run

YONKERS, N.Y. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of Congress. The comments, made at...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds

The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda. 
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley regains double-digit lead in Iowa Poll

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley regained a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Saturday. The longtime Republican senator led his opponent 53% to 41% in the poll, which surveyed 801 Iowans who said they have already voted or would definitely vote. The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., was taken from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It’s a sizable difference from the previous Iowa Poll, which found Franken within 3 points of Grassley.
IOWA STATE
Erie Times News

The political universe of Pennsylvania: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama pay visits

LATROBE, Pa. – Pennsylvania once again became the center of the political universe Saturday, hosting last-weekend midterm election rallies featuring American presidents past and present. While President Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama fired up Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, ex-President Donald Trump exhorted Republicans in Latrobe to vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy