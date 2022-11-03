Read full article on original website
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump's 2 Weeks Before Midterms
Republicans are currently favored to win the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate is a toss-up.
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP's investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden's son.
Biden and Obama said the GOP is now a threat to democracy — ramping the warning up to 11 ahead of knife-edge midterms
Biden termed Republicans a threat to US democracy, further raising the stakes before the midterms. He said election-denying candidates would set the country on a "path to chaos" if they win. In Arizona, Obama said Republican candidates were poised to trash the state's democracy. President Joe Biden and former President...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
BBC
US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?
American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.
Prominent Republicans and Democrats head out on campaign trail in midterms' final stretch
While millions have already cast their votes, prominent Republicans and Democrats, including President Biden and former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, head out on the campaign trail with just eight days until Election Day. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.
Democrats insist Joe Biden’s low midterms profile is smart strategy
The unpopular president has made far fewer campaign appearances in the off-year election than his predecessors
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
US News and World Report
In Final Midterm Push, Biden Warns of Threats, Trump Hints at Another Run
YONKERS, N.Y. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of Congress. The comments, made at...
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.
Grassley regains double-digit lead in Iowa Poll
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley regained a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Saturday. The longtime Republican senator led his opponent 53% to 41% in the poll, which surveyed 801 Iowans who said they have already voted or would definitely vote. The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., was taken from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It’s a sizable difference from the previous Iowa Poll, which found Franken within 3 points of Grassley.
The political universe of Pennsylvania: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama pay visits
LATROBE, Pa. – Pennsylvania once again became the center of the political universe Saturday, hosting last-weekend midterm election rallies featuring American presidents past and present. While President Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama fired up Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, ex-President Donald Trump exhorted Republicans in Latrobe to vote...
