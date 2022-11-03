ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 240 ‘More Offensive Changes Ahead of Patriots Game’

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKWHj_0ixn8ROT00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will head to New England after offloading their offensive coordinator and a top playmaker.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the firing of Marcus Brady and the Nyheim Hines trade.

The trio then previews Indy’s matchup with the Patriots by discussing injuries (15:51), breaking down this Pats team, detailing keys to the game (35:20) and making predictions (44:56).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS – In an unusual move, the Indianapolis Colts have named Jeff Saturday their interim coach in the aftermath of Frank Reich’s firing. Saturday, 47, will join owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard at an 8 p.m. press conference at the team headquarters. It’s the latest seismic shockwave to ripple through the franchise […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her August primary after lambasting former […]
WYOMING STATE
WTWO/WAWV

The seven most memorable midterm debate moments

This year’s midterms saw many high-profile candidates take to the debate stage to treat viewers to substantive conversations on policy and social issues — as well as plenty of barbs, stunts and gaffes. This year’s midterms bucked tradition, with many major candidates — both Republicans and Democrats — opting against participating in a debate. Many […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy