Huawei launches the Pocket S, a cheaper foldable with lots of personality and color

Huawei has launched a new mid-range foldable in China, the Pocket S.

The Pocket S features a 6.9-inch OLED internal screen and a 1.04-inch external screen.

It features a dual-camera array on its back with a 40MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone comes in Frost Silver, Mint Green, Primrose Gold, Sakura Pink, Ice Crystal Blue, and Obsidian Black, starting at ¥5988.

Huawei has launched its new clamshell foldable in China, the Pocket S. The new phone is a more affordable alternative with colors and styles to help make the phone feel more true to you.

The design of the Pocket S is quite similar to what we saw when Huawei launched its P50 Pro and P50 Pocket foldable earlier this year.

(Image credit: Huawei)

As we unfold the device, the Pocket S features a 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz display. On the back of the phone, there is a 1.04-inch circular external screen for users to control apps without needing to open the device, and it's even customizable.

What we're seeing with the Pocket S is a chip that's more fitting of a mid-range phone when compared to its other foldable launch this year. The Pocket S features a Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, a mid-range chip that launched in 2021 and can be found in some affordable Android phones .

The back of the Pocket S features a dual-camera setup, with its main shooter sitting at 40MP, accompanied by a 13MP 120˚ ultra-wide-angle lens. Its front-facing camera is a 10.7MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The main shooter also comes equipped with an ultra-perceptual imaging system, and RYYB sensor for 40% increased lighting in photos and clear photos taken during the day or night.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei also states that the Pocket S can take selfies using the rear camera as well in its folded state. Owners will see themselves in the external screen below the camera array to line up their shots. Double-tapping the external screen in its folded state will swap in the ultra-wide-angle lens for large group photos.

The Pocket S features a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W Huawei Super Fast Charging. The foldable is said to gain 52% charge in 20-minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the Pocket S features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, along with a USB-C port for charging and audio.

The Pocket S utilizes Huawei's HarmonyOS 3 software. What this means for the new foldable is improved space-saving features such as resizing widgets to fit your tastes or even stacking them to remove some clutter. The Pocket S will also provide users with the option of using its "transfer station." With this, you can drag and drop items in bulk if you're ever in the mood to share them with others.

There is also the privacy center where users can find apps and the permissions they have while also seeing how much data they're using. The security center will also alert you to potential risks and viruses. Also, the Pocket S features "super privacy mode," which, when enabled, will turn off both your cameras and your microphone when the phone is closed.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Pocket S is featured in six unique colors: Frost Silver, Mint Green, Primrose Gold, Sakura Pink, Ice Crystal Blue, and Obsidian Black. The devices come in three variants of RAM and internal storage: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 8/512GB, with users able to expand the storage with a memory card up to 256GB.

The Huawei Pocket S starts at ¥5988 in China, with no word on a global launch. At that price, it will go neck and neck with other foldables like the new Motorola Razr 2022 , although the mid-range chip and lack of 5G may hold it back.