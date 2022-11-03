ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Huawei launches the Pocket S, a cheaper foldable with lots of personality and color

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zO034_0ixn8ME400

What you need to know

  • Huawei has launched a new mid-range foldable in China, the Pocket S.
  • The Pocket S features a 6.9-inch OLED internal screen and a 1.04-inch external screen.
  • It features a dual-camera array on its back with a 40MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
  • The phone comes in Frost Silver, Mint Green, Primrose Gold, Sakura Pink, Ice Crystal Blue, and Obsidian Black, starting at ¥5988.

Huawei has launched its new clamshell foldable in China, the Pocket S. The new phone is a more affordable alternative with colors and styles to help make the phone feel more true to you.

The design of the Pocket S is quite similar to what we saw when Huawei launched its P50 Pro and P50 Pocket foldable earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzUmS_0ixn8ME400

(Image credit: Huawei)

As we unfold the device, the Pocket S features a 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz display. On the back of the phone, there is a 1.04-inch circular external screen for users to control apps without needing to open the device, and it's even customizable.

What we're seeing with the Pocket S is a chip that's more fitting of a mid-range phone when compared to its other foldable launch this year. The Pocket S features a Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, a mid-range chip that launched in 2021 and can be found in some affordable Android phones .

The back of the Pocket S features a dual-camera setup, with its main shooter sitting at 40MP, accompanied by a 13MP 120˚ ultra-wide-angle lens. Its front-facing camera is a 10.7MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The main shooter also comes equipped with an ultra-perceptual imaging system, and RYYB sensor for 40% increased lighting in photos and clear photos taken during the day or night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4OWT_0ixn8ME400

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei also states that the Pocket S can take selfies using the rear camera as well in its folded state. Owners will see themselves in the external screen below the camera array to line up their shots. Double-tapping the external screen in its folded state will swap in the ultra-wide-angle lens for large group photos.

The Pocket S features a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W Huawei Super Fast Charging. The foldable is said to gain 52% charge in 20-minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the Pocket S features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, along with a USB-C port for charging and audio.

The Pocket S utilizes Huawei's HarmonyOS 3 software. What this means for the new foldable is improved space-saving features such as resizing widgets to fit your tastes or even stacking them to remove some clutter. The Pocket S will also provide users with the option of using its "transfer station." With this, you can drag and drop items in bulk if you're ever in the mood to share them with others.

There is also the privacy center where users can find apps and the permissions they have while also seeing how much data they're using. The security center will also alert you to potential risks and viruses. Also, the Pocket S features "super privacy mode," which, when enabled, will turn off both your cameras and your microphone when the phone is closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOCNR_0ixn8ME400

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Pocket S is featured in six unique colors: Frost Silver, Mint Green, Primrose Gold, Sakura Pink, Ice Crystal Blue, and Obsidian Black. The devices come in three variants of RAM and internal storage: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 8/512GB, with users able to expand the storage with a memory card up to 256GB.

The Huawei Pocket S starts at ¥5988 in China, with no word on a global launch. At that price, it will go neck and neck with other foldables like the new Motorola Razr 2022 , although the mid-range chip and lack of 5G may hold it back.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

What's your launcher?

Though Nova launcher is great, I don't like Google feed on the left as I feel it is limited. Am trying Microsoft launcher now and like more organized news feed just like the Samsung news feed on one UI. But using any other launcher other than Pixel, I miss smart suggestions for apps on home screen and the default smart widget at the top (I know Google's own widget is somewhat closer). I always felt the Pixel launcher is the smartest launcher to date but again lack of folders in app drawer is a no go for me. Just my opinion.
Android Central

Anything less lagging than CamStream?

CamStream will take your phone camera and stream it to TV/Chromecast. Simple. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 0. Last Post: 10-29-2022, 07:59 PM. Google Home - Can I make it use an account other than my...
Android Central

Best cables for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

Samsung's Galaxy S22 trio of flagship smartphones can charge really fast, but in order to do that, these devices need a special e-marked cable. Pair that with the right wall charger, and you can juice up your S22-series device in little to no time. Here are some of the best Galaxy S22 cables available in the market.
Android Central

Screen timeout persistently resetting itself from 5 mins to default of 30 seconds

Ok, the Note 8 is an old phone, but it mostly still works for me. BUT... I like to have my Display / Screen timeout setting at 5 minutes. Very annoying when you set your phone down for a sec and it's locked. 5 minutes works for me. BUT after a recent factory reset this setting is constantly resetting itself to the default of 30 seconds. This unwanted and uninitiated change happens overnight, or sometimes within the day. Thanks!
Android Central

Tab S8 owners... where you at?

I have the tab 8+, it works great for me. I mainly use mine as a phone extension. I have it set up to take phone calls and text messages so I set my phone on the kitchen counter and leave it sit there. I never used a tablet before...
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy