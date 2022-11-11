ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news LATEST: Humiliated Putin ‘trying to distance himself’ from war ‘failure’ as Russia booted out of Kherson

By Louis Allwood
 4 days ago

VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated and continues to distance himself from the "failing" war in Ukraine as his forces retreat from a key Ukrainian city.

Russian tyrant, Putin, was not present to deliver the news of Russia's retreat from Kherson, leaving his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, to step in.

Speaking anonymously, a senior defense official told the Guardian: "Putin doesn’t want to deliver the bad news and take responsibility for this retreat.

"He does not want to be associated with failure. This has been his modus operandi for years."

It comes as Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence issued a strong warning that "every Russian soldier who will resist will be destroyed. You have only one chance to avoid death – to surrender immediately.”

Read our Ukraine-Russia live blog below for the latest updates...

  • Zelensky warns his troops
  • Following Zelensky's earlier address, the Ukrainian President has warned his forces that Russian forces left "a lot of mines" behind when they were pulled from the city.
  • Zelensky added that when his soldiers reach the designated frontiers, stabilisation measures will begin to "neutralise the threats".
  • Ukrainian advances
  • The Ukrainian general staff says Ukrainian armed forces have reached the western bank of the Dnipro river.
  • The Dnipro river acts as a natural defence and is crucial in the war in Ukraine.

Nova Kakhovka dam has 'significant new damage'

According to reports, there has been significant new damage caused to the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine following Russia's retreat.

Satellite imagery company Maxar said: “Satellite images this morning … reveal significant new damage to several bridges and the Nova Kakhovka dam in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from Kherson across the Dnipro River.”

Zelensky full statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a statement acknowledging Ukraine's return to Kherson.

Zelensky said: "Today is a historic day. We are returning Kherson. As of now, our defenders are on the approaches to the city. But special units are already in the city.

"The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified – and Ukraine always returns its own.

"And even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy’s presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols from the streets and buildings and any traces of the occupiers’ stay in Kherson.

"It was the same in all other cities liberated by our defenders. It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return.

"Ukraine will come to all its people.

"And I thank every soldier and every unit of the defence forces who are making this offensive operation in the south possible now.

"Absolutely everyone – from privates to generals.

"The armed forces, intelligence, SBU, National Guard – all who brought today’s day closer for Kherson oblast."

'Our people. Ours. Kherson'

Volodymyr Zelensky says Kherson is "ours" following Russia's retreat today.

He wrote on Telegram: "Our people. Ours. Kherson."

He added: "Today is a historic day. We are returning Kherson."

The Ukrainian President added a Ukraine flag emoji alongside a video appearing to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.

Putin humiliated

The Kremlin insists the development in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow however continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Investigations begin

Ukraine’s prosector general’s office have begun investigations into the deaths of three bodies found during a search in the Kherson region.

They will investigate to see whether they were victims of war crimes.

The bodies that were found in a cellar in Berislav had fractured skulls.

The prosecutor said that investigations are under way to see whether they are linked to war crimes.

'They can’t get out fast enough'

Conflict expert Mike Martin said the Russians "really ballsed up" their withdrawal as footage emerged of Mad Vlad's dejected troops crossing the Dnipro on a pontoon.

"We have the situation where Russian troops are jamming the crossing by points and getting shelled by the Ukrainians," the War Studies fellow explained.

"They can’t get out fast enough.

"And [Ukrainian forces] are supposedly on the outskirts of the city of Kherson itself (with special forces already inside).

"This looks like it a turning into a rout."

Ukrainian troops celebrate

Ukrainian soldiers celebrate in Kherson's Freedom Square as they chant "Glory to Ukraine".

Many can be seen with Ukrainian flags after Russian forces were pushed out of the region.

In video footage, people can be seen cheering and chanting "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!", "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!".

Russian soldiers trying to blend in

The adviser to Ukraine's defence ministry has claimed that some Russian soldiers are "trying to blend in with the locals" as Ukrainina forces retake Kherson.

Speaking to the BBC Yuriy Sak said: "The Russians are taking off their military uniforms, throwing them in the garbage bins and trying to blend in with the locals.

"We urge them to surrender, save their life and don't be foolish," he adds.

UK's Ministry of Defence release latest intelligence map

The Ministry have released their latest intelligence update to show the situation in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s defence ministry have claimed that Kherson is returning to Ukrainian control.

Russian forces are now retreating from the Kherson region.

Ukraine issues statement on Facebook

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, have issued a strong warning to Russian forces that have been unable to flee the Kherson region.

The Ministry said: "Kherson returns under control of Ukraine, parts of Ukrainian Armed Forces enter the city.

"Retreat paths of Russian occupants are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army.

"Any attempts to counter the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be prevented. Every Russian soldier who will resist will be destroyed.

"You have only one chance to avoid death - to surrender immediately."

Russia release statement

Russia’s defence ministry have released a statement through the Interfax news agency.

The ministry have said more than 30,000 Russian service personnal have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Inside Russia's bombing campaign against Ukrainian civilians

The British Ministry of Defence has provided some extra detail on Russia’s brutal bombing campaign in Ukraine.

The intel reads: “Since 10 October, Russia has attacked Ukraine with a campaign of strikes targeting electric power infrastructure. To date, this action has come in waves.

“The most recent intense strikes were on 31 October, which involved targeting hydroelectric dam facilities for the first time.

“The strikes have resulted in widespread damage to transmission stations and power plants. Scheduled and emergency blackouts have become routine in parts of Ukraine, with Kyiv notably impacted.

“Recoverability varies, and the impacts of strikes are unlikely to be felt uniformly

“Continued degradation of networks by Russian strikes will almost certainly have consequences for interlinked water and heating systems, that will be most significantly felt by the civilian population during winter, as demand increases.

“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as healthcare and heating.

“The continued prioritisation of critical national infrastructure over military targets strongly implies Russian intent to strike at civilian morale.”

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence claims Kherson is returning to Ukraine's control

Ukraine's defence ministry have now claimed that Kherson is returning to Ukrainian control.

They added that army units are making their way into the city as well as sending a strong warning to Russian forces.

In a Facebook post, the minsitry said that "every Russian soldier who will resist will be destroyed."

Russian soldiers hiding as civilians in Kherson, report claims

A report from the Ukrainian National Resistance Centre has said Russian soldiers are disguising themselves as civilians as they desperately flee from Kherson.

Russia formally withdrew all military presence from the region in the early hours of this morning, but reportedly left a number of soldiers behind.

These abandoned troops have donned civilian clothing and are searching for a way to escape, the report claims.

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs hails victory in Kherson

Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter this afternoon to hail Ukrainian troops as they retook Kherson.

Mr Kuleba shared a clip of Ukrainians tearing down a poster that said: "Russia is forever here."

"To everyone in the world, including ASEAN where I currently am: Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," he tweeted.

Video shows Ukrainians celebrating in Kherson

A video shared by the Kyiv Independent shows Ukrainians in Kherson celebrating as they fly the nation's flag for the first time since Russia's troops fled the region.

"Glory to Ukraine," the citizens cry.

Russia announced its full withdrawal from Kherson today.

More photos of the Ukrainian flag flying in Kherson appear

Russian media claims Kherson withdrawal is complete

Russian state media is now reporting that the withdrawal of Putin's troops from the Kherson region is complete.

The TASS news agency shared a briefing from the Russian Ministry of Defence claiming the withdrawal was complete at 5:00am Moscow time.

This comes as Ukraine's forces storm through the region, retaking dozens of settlements.

What aid has the UK provided to Ukraine?

According to the British ministry of defence, the UK has committed £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including:

  • Anti-tank missiles (including NLAW, Javelin, Brimstone and other anti-tank weapons)
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
  • Armoured vehicles
  • Logistics vehicles
  • Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers and hundreds of missiles
  • Maritime Brimstone missiles
  • Artillery ammunition, small arms ammunition, anti-structure munitions and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosive
  • Helmets
  • Body armour
  • Medical supplies
  • Night-vision devices
  • Winter clothing

Zelensky brands Russia a 'despicable' 'terrorist state' after civilian attacks

President Zelensky slammed Russia once again this week after Putin's forces killed 2 in an attack on Mykolaiv.

The steadfast President said: "The terrorist state's cynical response to our successes at the front.

"Russia does not give up its despicable tactics. And we will not give up our struggle. The occupiers will be held to account for every crime against Ukraine."

Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson

The first images reportedly showing a Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson have been shared on Twitter.

The Guardian's Pjotr Sauer shared the photo which was reportedly shared via Telegram.

Britain trains 9,000 Ukrainian troops

The British Ministry of Defence shared some more details regarding the Ukrainian training scheme this morning.

The initiative, which has seen 10 nations come together to train Ukrainian troops, has seen 9,000 soldiers return to fight in their homeland so far.

The soldiers are sent home with standard military gear, as well as winter items to survive the harsh cold.

Russian losses approach 80,000 amid Kherson retreat, reports claim

According to intel shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Russian losses have reached 79,400 as of November 11.

710 of these losses reportedly came in the last day.

This comes as Russian forces retreat on mass from the occupied region of Kherson.

William Rowe
11d ago

Ukraine should send in the Russian pows first. If it's a trap they will be the first to go. Probably mines and booby traps everywhere. You can't trust the Russian animals.

Reply(18)
40
Robert Smythe
9d ago

Putin is dying, and he knows it. There is no reason for him to not take down as many people as he can before he goes. A dying Putin is far more dangerous than a Putin that knows he'll be around to deal with consequences.

Reply(19)
46
Julian L.
9d ago

Russia started this conflict now they might go nuclear. Russia forgets we (Britain & United States) helped them fight against Nazi Germany invasion of their homeland. A thankless Putin.

Reply(18)
24
