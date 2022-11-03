Teen shot twice in Sheraden 01:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was shot twice in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Officers found the juvenile on Glen Mawr Street after they got a ShotSpotter alert for three rounds fired on Narcissus Avenue.

Police said officers applied two tourniquets before medics arrived. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A neighbor said he heard three gunshots and ran outside. He said another neighbor grabbed a shirt and helped the teen.

The neighbor who helped said the victim's brother told him they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots. Police confirmed the teen was shot twice and believe it was a targeted shooting.

There was no word on any suspects.

Police are investigating.