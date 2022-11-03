ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen formally invites you to come and experience the new Bridgerton Experience

By Serena Ung
 4 days ago

The social season is upon us and the Queen’s Ball is making it’s Denver debut at the new Bridgerton Experience .

High society Denverites will be greeted by the voice of our favorite enigmatic narrator, Lady Whistledown, as they are transported to England’s Regency-era London for a live performance by a string quartet playing Bridgerton’s memorable soundtrack. Alongside the musical interlude, guests will have the opportunity to explore immersive rooms, interact with high society aristocratic characters, and participate in much-loved moments inspired by the Shondaland hit series on Netflix.

This glitzy gathering will undoubtedly be the talk of the Ton, and an opportunity for guests to prove they are deserving of Her Majesty, the Queen’s attention to be named the diamond of the evening. Bridgerton -themed cocktails will be served for our guests to sip on throughout the evening, and exclusive merch is available for purchase.

Fans can also follow @bridgertonexperience on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for more information.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

