ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls

GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590. 2 GUNFIRE...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Rad cargo bike

My orange RAD Cargo E-Bike got stolen overnight November 6, 2022. The individual who stole my Ebike left a gray blanket there. They cut through my U-Bolt Cable Lock to steal my bike which was attached to our condo’s railing. SPD Incident #22-298702.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective

TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in High Point

Midi November 5, 2022 (10:19 pm) Just saw several police cars with lights race by, now I know why. Be safe out there….. Daniel November 5, 2022 (10:52 pm) We witnessed gunfire in White Center around 6pm and now I’m reading about shots heard in Puget Ridge as well. Are any of these connected or was it just a violent evening?
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday begins

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, November 8th. -West Seattle Bridge lane closures the next three nights. Tonight, “11 pm Tuesday – 5 am Wednesday, right-hand lane and off-ramp to Harbor Island closed for westbound travelers on the Spokane St Viaduct approaching the West Seattle bridge.”. -The...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: New views, and a post-Halloween alert

Today we have enough contributed bird photos for one of our periodic game-day galleries (Seahawks vs. Cardinals – it’s all about birds today). Above is Kersti Muul‘s photo of four Bushtits – tiny yet fierce-looking birds. Below, James Tilley caught Sanderlings in flight at Constellation Park:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Fall’s first Standard Time Monday

6:24 AM: Crash on the eastbound bridge by 99 exit. 6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, November 7th. The outside southbound lane of West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse has reopened as planned. So only one ongoing closure remains – the east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

The House That Tacoma 3uilt

Fresh and sustainable food — with a particular emphasis on seafood — has broad appeal. And it’s likely 3uilt Tacoma has the right dish to fulfill your cravings. It was 2019 when Anna Gonzales and her father, CFO Edward Gonzales, took over 3uilt (pronounced Built) inside 7 Seas Brewing Co. in Tacoma. They’ve since moved to a new location across from the Tacoma Library, but their focus as a much-needed conduit for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets remains the same.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
BONNEY LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy