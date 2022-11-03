Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls
GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590. 2 GUNFIRE...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Rad cargo bike
My orange RAD Cargo E-Bike got stolen overnight November 6, 2022. The individual who stole my Ebike left a gray blanket there. They cut through my U-Bolt Cable Lock to steal my bike which was attached to our condo’s railing. SPD Incident #22-298702.
q13fox.com
Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective
TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in High Point
Midi November 5, 2022 (10:19 pm) Just saw several police cars with lights race by, now I know why. Be safe out there….. Daniel November 5, 2022 (10:52 pm) We witnessed gunfire in White Center around 6pm and now I’m reading about shots heard in Puget Ridge as well. Are any of these connected or was it just a violent evening?
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
q13fox.com
Man arrested, drugs seized after police track car stolen from Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE - Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle police say was stolen from a family waiting at Seattle Children’s Hospital. According to Seattle Police, the family was waiting for their child to recover from brain surgery in the hospital Friday, when their car was stolen. Officers...
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
q13fox.com
SPD: 2 men arrested after a 'chaotic' shooting incident in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested two men following a ‘chaotic’ fight that escalated into multiple shots fired inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District early Saturday morning. Witnesses say it started, because of an argument over an ex-boyfriend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), about a half...
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday begins
6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, November 8th. -West Seattle Bridge lane closures the next three nights. Tonight, “11 pm Tuesday – 5 am Wednesday, right-hand lane and off-ramp to Harbor Island closed for westbound travelers on the Spokane St Viaduct approaching the West Seattle bridge.”. -The...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: New views, and a post-Halloween alert
Today we have enough contributed bird photos for one of our periodic game-day galleries (Seahawks vs. Cardinals – it’s all about birds today). Above is Kersti Muul‘s photo of four Bushtits – tiny yet fierce-looking birds. Below, James Tilley caught Sanderlings in flight at Constellation Park:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Fall’s first Standard Time Monday
6:24 AM: Crash on the eastbound bridge by 99 exit. 6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, November 7th. The outside southbound lane of West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse has reopened as planned. So only one ongoing closure remains – the east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
Woman’s remains in California believed to be connected to Kent man
Partial remains found in Northern California belong to a woman missing from the San Francisco Bay Area since January, authorities said. The remains were discovered Thursday by a resident in the town of Plymouth, about 40 miles (65 km) east of Sacramento. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded and a...
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for breaking into stranger’s home, damaging property
An Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of smashing a stranger’s sliding door, sending glass shards across her apartment. Conor Mackenzie Brown, 20, was arrested on October 18 after a report of malicious mischief in the 300 block of Kenyon Street NW at around 2:40 a.m. The reporting party...
southsoundmag.com
The House That Tacoma 3uilt
Fresh and sustainable food — with a particular emphasis on seafood — has broad appeal. And it’s likely 3uilt Tacoma has the right dish to fulfill your cravings. It was 2019 when Anna Gonzales and her father, CFO Edward Gonzales, took over 3uilt (pronounced Built) inside 7 Seas Brewing Co. in Tacoma. They’ve since moved to a new location across from the Tacoma Library, but their focus as a much-needed conduit for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets remains the same.
q13fox.com
Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
