TechCrunch
After laying off half of its staff, Twitter might be asking some employees to come back
A Bloomberg report cited sources saying that the company asked some folks to return as they were laid off “by mistake.” It also noted it was calling some other employees back as they were critical for building features for the platform Musk envisions. In addition to this, several...
TechCrunch
Teamraderie, a B2B Masterclass-style platform for team building, raises $7M
Teamraderie, which provides short, live virtual classes and other content led by experts across different categories used in team-building events alongside software to manage the experiences and run feedback on the impact of the events, has raised $7 million, funding that it will be using to expand its platform with more content and to more customers.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
TechCrunch
Laid off? Climate tech is looking for talent and founders
That’s bad news for employees today, but it might be good news for the climate in the near future. Before we get too far, let me say up front that getting laid off is terrible and not something I wish to happen to anyone. Not knowing where your paychecks will come from or what benefits you’ll receive is difficult in the best of times, and it’s far worse when economic signs are mixed or major life changes are looming. I am not at all trying to minimize what people go through when they’ve been laid off. It’s happened to me, and it sucks.
TechCrunch
EdgeDB raises $15M ahead of the launch of its cloud database service
“Cloud, which in our case is a database-as-a-service, requires significant investment upfront to build a reliable and scalable infrastructure,” Selivanov told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We plan on eventually introducing turn-key integrations with Vercel, Netlify, GitHub, GitLab, Sentry, DataDog and many other services, making EdgeDB Cloud the key component of future application stacks.”
TechCrunch
Yassir pulls in $150M for its super app, led by Bond
The investment was led by Bond, the growth-stage firm that Mary Meeker spun out of Kleiner Perkins in 2018. Other investors in the growth round include DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator via its Continuity Fund, among other strategic investors. The African startup, first...
TechCrunch
Line launches NFT marketplace on its platform DOSI
The announcement comes nearly a year after Line said it plans to launch an NFT service in 2022 to provide a marketplace for companies and individuals to trade NFTs. The company says anyone can easily trade NFT on its DOSI platform, which offers a simplified transaction process. Once users connect the DOSI wallet to MetaMask, an Ethereum crypto wallet, they can buy or sell NFTs with just a few clicks. Users can pay with Ethereum, credit cards, Naver Pay and more to trade NFTs. LineNext plans to add more crypto assets and mobile payment services in each country.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech Unacademy cuts 10% of jobs
In an email to employees on Monday, Unacademy co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal said the startup is cutting jobs across several verticals, many of which it is either scaling back or shutting down. “I want to apologize to everyone sincerely since we made a commitment of no layoffs in...
TechCrunch
New data shows how SaaS founders have been dealing with whiplash from public markets
Both reports come from an annual survey of SaaS companies, and with 660 global respondents, the 2022 sample doesn’t look very different from last year. But boy, the mood has changed. Among other findings we’ll dive into shortly, OpenView learned that “an overwhelming majority of respondents are slashing spending...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India
The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
TechCrunch
Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics
Meta’s compression work doesn’t exactly reach unexplored territory. Last year, Google announced Lyra, a neural audio codec trained to compress low-bitrate speech. But Meta claims that its system is the first to work for CD-quality, stereo audio, making it useful for commercial applications like voice calls. Using AI,...
TechCrunch
Quona Capital sinking $332M into startups focused on financial inclusion
The firm had its final close on $332 million in capital commitments for its Fund III, which invests in companies in Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Notable exits from its first fund were IndiaMart, which went public in 2019, and Coins.ph, which was acquired, also in 2019, by Gojek.
TechCrunch
Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec step down as Jumia co-CEOs
The two founders, who until today shared the chief executive role, have been at the helm of Africa’s only publicly traded company on the NYSE for over a decade, overseeing Jumia’s pan-African expansion across 11 countries as well as its product journey that now includes a marketplace, JumiaPay, its payment arm and a logistics platform.
TechCrunch
These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool
One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
TechCrunch
Cloudflare reaches $1B run rate, promises $5B in 5 years. Investors? Not impressed
Revenue, which was up 47% over the previous year, also beat the street’s estimate of $250.6 million. That win was offset by a third-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 13 cents a share. Still, Cloudflare posted a much smaller loss than in the year-ago quarter when it reported losses of $107.3 million, or 34 cents a share, per MarketWatch.
TechCrunch
Nvidia touts a slower chip for China to avoid US ban
The Nvidia A800 graphic processing unit is “another alternative product to the Nvidia A100 GPU for customers in China,” a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement to TechCrunch. “The A800 meets the U.S. government’s clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it.” The new chip was first reported by Reuters on Monday.
Leading Resilient Organizations Are Using Their Agile Technology Functions to Enable Business Strategy Execution: BearingPoint Study
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint recently conducted a piece of research which showed leading organizations build resilience through delivering agile technology by cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA). They work across five dimensions to build a bridge to enable their business activities and add real value. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005215/en/ BearingPoint’s proprietary resilience benchmarking tool reveals that 60% of 150 leading organizations create resilience by making their tech function agile to be future focused and deal with crises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Outgoing YC President Geoff Ralston: The market is changing; YC’s terms are not
Here is much of that conversation, edited lightly for length and clarity. You can watch the longer conversation here, or just listen in. TC: Let’s start with the news [that] you are leaving Y Combinator. You were there for three years. It was a little bit of a surprise [that you are stepping away]. Why now?
TechCrunch
Grab online bank leader Reuben Lai to step down
In a statement to TechCrunch, GXS Bank said, “GXS Bank (GXS)’s executive director and Head of Regional Strategy, Mr Reuben Lai, has decided to leave the Bank at the end of 2022. Along with his resignation as an executive director, Reuben will be stepping down from his appointment as a director in GXS’ board in Singapore. He remains a director on the Board of the digital bank in Malaysia.”
