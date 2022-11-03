Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Andre Drummond (shoulder) out Monday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out on Saturday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson will miss at least seven-to-ten days with a knee sprain. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes versus a Boston unit ranked 18th in defensive rating. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6 points, 8.3...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) downgraded to questionable for Jazz Sunday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with adductor soreness. As a result, the team has added him to the injury report 9 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) ruled out for Nuggets' Saturday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith will miss his second straight game with a calf strain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Brown's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Anfernee Simons (foot) out again for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Simons is still dealing with his foot injury, so he'll miss the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Justise Winslow to remain in the starting five. Trendon Watford, meanwhlie, is probable due to a hip ailment.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) starting Monday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will start Monday in the team's game against the Sacrameto Kings. Wiggins missed Friday's game due to a foot injury. However, after resting throughout the weekend, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also start immediately, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) active and starting on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart will play in the second half of Portland's back-to-back despite a right ankle injury. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 31.1 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.4 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen starting, MarJon Beauchamp on bench Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will replace MarJon Beauchamp in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last game. numberFire's models project Allen for 21.7 minutes and 15.3 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke in Grizzlies' lineup Monday for Steven Adams (ankle)
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Clarke will replace Steven Adams (ankle) in the first unit and play extended minutes. Santi Aldama is also expected to play a larger role versus Boston. Per FantasyPros, the Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubrful to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealign with quad soreness, and it seems as though he's set to miss yet another game. He hasn't seen the court since the season opener. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) will play Monday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith was listed probable to play as he deals with a non-COVID illness. And as that tag suggested, the team has given him the green light to take the court. Smith's return will likely send Kenyon Martin Jr. back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) will play Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow was listed probable coming into the day due to a minor ankle ailment. And as that tag suggested, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Winslow for 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
Comments / 0