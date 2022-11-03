ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts voters will soon elect new governor, while current Gov. Charlie Baker focuses on work

In a couple of days Massachusetts will have a new governor, but outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has no interest in talking about his legacy just yet. A long campaign season is just about to conclude. The polls show Democrat Maura Healey with a very comfortable lead over Republican Geoff Diehl. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says there is always a chance for surprises Tuesday night when the votes are tallied, and there is a potential for some Republican down ballot upsets.
New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth

New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
