NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
How N.H. schools and state officials are using $500 million in COVID relief money
The New Hampshire Department of Education has released a new tool to track the federal COVID-19 relief money that's gone to each school district since the beginning of the pandemic. Called iGrant, the tool shows how districts are spending three rounds of federal COVID grants, which totaled approximately $500 million.
Massachusetts voters will soon elect new governor, while current Gov. Charlie Baker focuses on work
In a couple of days Massachusetts will have a new governor, but outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has no interest in talking about his legacy just yet. A long campaign season is just about to conclude. The polls show Democrat Maura Healey with a very comfortable lead over Republican Geoff Diehl. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says there is always a chance for surprises Tuesday night when the votes are tallied, and there is a potential for some Republican down ballot upsets.
New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth
New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
