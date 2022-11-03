ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious, putrid stench hits Brighton Park: 'Like someone threw up in your neighborhood'

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Residents of Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, have been dealing with a mysterious stench.

The stench comes and goes. So far, the source is unclear.

“It just smells like garbage, rotten food, and pretty much like someone threw up in your neighborhood,” Felipe Lopez told CBS 2.

Lopez said he first noticed it on Monday.

“I’ve been here for about 20 years, and I’ve never had a smell like this," he said. "Especially not for two or three days, that just lingers.”

Brighton Park residents are talking about it on social media.

Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said it could be a garbage disposal company or a factory.

“So, we don’t know,” Cardenas said. “The idea is to send in an inspector and kind of, you know, for all intents and purposes, sniff around.”

An inspector from the Department of Public Health is sniffing around, and the alderman wants to hear from people when they smell it so that they may be able to pinpoint the source.

