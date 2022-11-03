Grant Miller visits 4Ward Miami’s Kick off event for their festival in Little Havana!

This slideshow requires JavaScript. A Safe Haven for Newborns always attracts the most generous supporters and the Anthony Abraham Foundation is high on that list as the Gala’s Title Sponsor. After taking place online last year, this year’s affair was a welcomed return to n ain-person affair on October 22 at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Founder and CEO Nick Silverio was proud to report that last year’s ASHFN gala attracted more than 350 supporters celebrating the lives of over 360 precious newborns, and since that time the total has increased to 366 babies saved from abandonment and possible death. In the case of this organization, it is not just the babies that are saved.

