Grant Miller visits 4Ward Miami’s Kick off event for their festival in Little Havana!

communitynewspapers.com
RMK Merrill-Stevens celebration includes the restoration of Greenfield Garden Park
RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard — a fixture of the Miami community and Miami Riverfront since 1923 — began celebrating its upcoming 100th anniversary in Miami by investing in the restoration of Greenfield Garden Park. On Monday, Oct. 17, more than a dozen members of the RMK Merrill-Stevens staff spent...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach Filmmaker Turning Icon Vanilla Ice into a Starfish
Local resident Kim Cameron has begun production on her second full length animated feature film using Vanilla Ice to add some spice to her award-winning children’s book and movie series. Cameron released her first Miami Beach-made feature film last December under the Dove Channel who maintains rights for North America streaming services. Positioned as a ‘Dove Channel’ original, Seaper Powers In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure features several local musicians and voice over actors. The movie garnered over 35 film festival awards including Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Trailer, and Best Animated Feature Film.
communitynewspapers.com
Gables Community Foundation’s Brazil-themed gala sets records
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Coral Gables Community Foundation and eight distinguished local honorees were celebrated on a beautifully cool recent Friday night at the 2022 Biltmore Ball to benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation. The foundation’s community grant and scholarship programs will benefit from the record attendance, sponsorships and...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Book Fair International Features a tremendous line-up
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It’s time for the annual Miami Book Fair International! The 2022 edition kicks off Nov. 13 and runs to Nov. 20. The fun street fair is scheduled for Nov. 18-20. As usual, the author line-up is spectacular, with offerings for just about everyone. Authors include...
communitynewspapers.com
Anthony Abraham Foundation shines as A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala Title Sponsor
This slideshow requires JavaScript. A Safe Haven for Newborns always attracts the most generous supporters and the Anthony Abraham Foundation is high on that list as the Gala’s Title Sponsor. After taking place online last year, this year’s affair was a welcomed return to n ain-person affair on October 22 at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Founder and CEO Nick Silverio was proud to report that last year’s ASHFN gala attracted more than 350 supporters celebrating the lives of over 360 precious newborns, and since that time the total has increased to 366 babies saved from abandonment and possible death. In the case of this organization, it is not just the babies that are saved.
communitynewspapers.com
Embrace the holiday spirit with Shops at Merrick Park
Shops at Merrick Park will present “Back to Tradition,” its 19th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Belmont Village Senior Living, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. One of the largest tree lighting ceremonies and holiday celebrations in South Florida, the event...
communitynewspapers.com
‘Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash’ raises more than $150K
This slideshow requires JavaScript. All the little ghosts and goblins, along with their families, were treated to a boo-tiful time at Miami Children’s Museum’s 12th annual “Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash!” on Sunday, Oct. 16. Co-chaired by Cheryl ans Michael Jester, and Kelly and Chris...
communitynewspapers.com
Fall brings out spirit of giving to support local charities
This slideshow requires JavaScript. This fall has come with opportunities to support great programs and our generous community has stepped up. A Safe Haven for Newborns (ASHFN) always attracts great support and the Anthony Abraham Foundation is high on that list as this year’s Gala’s Title Sponsor. After...
communitynewspapers.com
Gables Rotarians continue to attract great speakers
The Rotary Club of Coral Gables has a great lineup of luncheon speakers and on Oct. 13 heard Jose A. “TJ” Villamil IV, senior vice president, International Trade and Development, Enterprise Florida Inc. during the club’s luncheon meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables. It may have...
communitynewspapers.com
14 Miami-Dade small businesses receive $800,000 in grants in BizUp competition
Bank of America, Miami-Dade County and StartUP FIU Local recently announced the selection of 14 Miami-Dade County small businesses as winners in the county’s BizUp competition. The 14 winners were selected from 30 local entrepreneurs, from over 200 applicants, who pitched their business plans to a panel of local...
communitynewspapers.com
Michael Gavila impacts multiple communities in variety of ways
There are many ways in which we can engage with our communities, such as volunteering, working, or donating. Miami Springs resident Michael Gavila is a shining example of how one person can impact multiple communities in a variety of ways. One of Gavila’s communities is his work community. He has...
communitynewspapers.com
Hadestown to make S. Florida premiere at the Arsht Center
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Hadestown will make its anticipated South Florida premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Dec. 6-11. Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-19 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and the...
communitynewspapers.com
Binibi Books Make Reading Time an Effective Bilingual Lesson for Babies and Beyond
Binibi, an early-stage company dedicated to fostering early bilingual education has launched a collection of four Spanish-English sound books for babies and toddlers. Based in Miami’s Downtown Brickell District, the startup targets families who want to raise multilingual children. Cofounded by Ana Guzman and Luciana Yarhi, mothers and entrepreneurs born and raised in El Salvador, Binibi seeks to support parents in fostering bilingualism in their children from the earliest stage – when language development matters most.
communitynewspapers.com
Gulliver Preparatory opens new Center for Student Life
Gulliver Preparatory School recently announced the opening of the new 60,000-square-foot Center for Student Life at its Marian C. Krutulis PK-8 Campus in Coral Gables. The school conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Oct. 8, welcoming school and community leaders, families, and supporters to campus for a first look at the state-of-the-art facility.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Ryan James
Rivera Preparatory School senior Ryan James wants to help others improve their financial literacy skills. He recently did a financial literacy skills seminar for the Village of Palmetto Bay. “I presented to over a dozen children and young adults,” he says. James says he sensed a need for it...
communitynewspapers.com
JLL arranges new retail lease with Pura Vida at 701 Brickell
JLL recently announced the negotiation of a 5,000-square-foot lease to bring Pura Vida, a popular South Florida-based health-and-wellness restaurant, to 701 Brickell, a premier office tower in Miami’s Brickell Financial District owned by Nuveen Real Estate. The restaurant also will have access to a dedicated outdoor patio space totaling...
communitynewspapers.com
Celebrities turn out for UMSHoF Golf Tournament
The 30th annual University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit the Hurricane Club was a tremendous success, attracting many professional and UM athletes. Hosted by UMSHoF member and All-American pitcher Alex Santos, it was played at the luxurious Biltmore Golf Course on Oct. 20, as...
communitynewspapers.com
The Israel Philharmonic to perform Prokofiev program at Arsht Center
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County launches its 2022-23 Knight Masterworks Classical Music Series with the anticipated return of The Israel Philharmonic on Nov. 10 at the acoustically superb Knight Concert Hall. The concert will be led by Lahav Shani, the 33-year-old wunderkind and protégé...
communitynewspapers.com
UM Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2023 inductees for the 54th UM Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which will take place next spring. The 10-member Class of 2023 is comprised of Kevin Brown (baseball), David Gil (baseball), Aaron Moser (track and field),...
communitynewspapers.com
County updating the speed limit along Rickenbacker Causeway
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) took steps to better protect cyclists and pedestrians by reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour (MPH) along the Rickenbacker Causeway from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle, effective Oct. 27. “This speed...
