Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
Jorge Masvidal Backing Teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 281; ‘I Think Dustin Smokes Him’
We are less than a week away from lightweight warfare at UFC 281 when the promotion invades Madison Square Garden in New York City. While most of the headlines have focused on the middleweight world championship main event between reigning titleholder Israel Adesanya and his GLORY Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, there will be fireworks in the 155-pound division when two fan favorites, Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, mix it up inside the Octagon.
Dan Hooker Says Fans Will See a Different Version of ‘The Hangman’ at UFC 281; ‘I Feel Like I Fixed Everything’
Dan Hooker says he will be a different fighter when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 281 this Saturday night. Emanating from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, ‘The Hangman’ will look to get back to his winning ways against streaking lightweight Claudio Puelles. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Hooker alternated wins and losses before catching fire, going 7-1 between 2017 and 2020. Since then, Hooker has hit a skid, dropping four of his last five outings, though those losses came against top lightweight stars including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
Alex Pereira Says Israel Adesanya Is Being Forced To Fight Him
Alex Pereira thinks he is in Israel Adesanya’s head. There is a massive UFC middleweight title fight on deck for the UFC 281 fight card this weekend. The champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on one of only a few men to ever hand him a loss in his combat sports career, Alex Pereira. Because of the history between these two, Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the hype behind this fight is huge.
Islam Makhachev Calls For The UFC To Stop Playing Games With His Contract
Islam Makhachev is waiting for the UFC to make a decision on his next fight. The newest UFC champion is Islam Makhachev who is now wearing the lightweight strap after his UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira. The 23-1 fighter has shown that he is the best at 155 pounds right now and is willing to take on any challengers. The UFC has a good one in mind as there are trying to set up a fight between Makhachev and the pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. Although it would seem that the fight was a done deal following UFC 280, it seems that there are still some details to work out.
Aaron Carter Said He ‘Finally Got It Right’ In Rehab In Final Unaired Interview Before Death: Watch
Aaron Carter recorded an interview with Kaila Methven for her show K’LA Afterdark before he tragically died on Nov. 5. Following his death, Kaila shared footage from the interview with Press Pass LA. Aaron appeared in good spirits during the sit down, where he opened up about returning to the music industry after a five year break. “I took a break since 2017,” Aaron explained. “I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right.”
Inside Rebel Wilson’s baby shower, hosted by ‘amazing’ partner Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson’s partner, Ramona Agruma, threw the actress a “gorgeous” baby shower ahead of her daughter Royce’s arrival via surrogate. The fashion designer “went above and beyond to make it a special day,” Wilson gushed to People on Monday of the party. “It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” the “Pitch Perfect” star added, calling Agruma “so amazing and such a great partner.” Wilson, 42, shared throwback photos from the baby bash via Instagram Stories after Royce’s social media debut. The comedian wore a pink dress to the event at her friend Begum Sen’s house, with guests posing...
Carla Esparza Breaks Down Infamous Rose Namajunas Rematch, Plans to ‘Put It All On The Line’ at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has reflected on the UFC 274 title fight against Rose Namajunas. Esparza started her second UFC strawweight title reign with mixed emotions. ‘The Cookie Monster’ and Namajunas received heavy backlash because of their lackluster performances, which featured 68 total strikes landed through five rounds. During an...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Be ‘UFC Champion One More Time’, Isn’t Ready to Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame
Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants her UFC Hall of Fame induction to take some time, so she doesn’t feel like a retired old day. Jedrezjczyk retired after losing to Weili Zhang for a second consecutive time at UFC 275. The Polish former champion is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, considering her various UFC records and legendary title run.
