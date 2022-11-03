ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Text claims Democrat Sanchez supporting Mayra Flores

U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, may be getting sued by her former political rival for a text message that was sent out early Monday evening. The text suggests Democrat Dan Sanchez, a well-known Harlingen attorney, has switched political parties and is no longer endorsing U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen.
HARLINGEN, TX

