Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Was The ‘Best Boxing Match’ Chael Sonnen’s Ever Seen: ‘I Wanted To See Another Round’

Islam Makhachev is waiting for the UFC to make a decision on his next fight. The newest UFC champion is Islam Makhachev who is now wearing the lightweight strap after his UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira. The 23-1 fighter has shown that he is the best at 155 pounds right now and is willing to take on any challengers. The UFC has a good one in mind as there are trying to set up a fight between Makhachev and the pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. Although it would seem that the fight was a done deal following UFC 280, it seems that there are still some details to work out.

20 HOURS AGO