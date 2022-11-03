Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Was The ‘Best Boxing Match’ Chael Sonnen’s Ever Seen: ‘I Wanted To See Another Round’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Paul Makes Appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Knocks Out Two Wrestlers in Aid of His Brother Logan
Jake Paul made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, leading to an altercation with the Uso brothers. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, made history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan headlined the event against superstar Roman Reigns after only performing in three professional wrestling matches. During the Crown...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Jorge Masvidal Backing Teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 281; ‘I Think Dustin Smokes Him’
We are less than a week away from lightweight warfare at UFC 281 when the promotion invades Madison Square Garden in New York City. While most of the headlines have focused on the middleweight world championship main event between reigning titleholder Israel Adesanya and his GLORY Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, there will be fireworks in the 155-pound division when two fan favorites, Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, mix it up inside the Octagon.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’
Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The ... Read more
Sean O’Malley Prefers Chito Vera Rematch For Interim Title, Says Henry Cejudo Is ‘Not A Draw’
Sean O’Malley has a sense of who’d he like to fight in his return. ‘Suga’ is now the #1 bantamweight contender after beating Petr Yan at UFC 280. Following the monumental win, O’Malley is closer to the title than ever. However, it might be a while until we see him fight for the title as current champ Aljamain Sterling is on the sidelines until the summer.
Alex Pereira Says Israel Adesanya Is Being Forced To Fight Him
Alex Pereira thinks he is in Israel Adesanya’s head. There is a massive UFC middleweight title fight on deck for the UFC 281 fight card this weekend. The champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on one of only a few men to ever hand him a loss in his combat sports career, Alex Pereira. Because of the history between these two, Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the hype behind this fight is huge.
Dan Hooker Says Fans Will See a Different Version of ‘The Hangman’ at UFC 281; ‘I Feel Like I Fixed Everything’
Dan Hooker says he will be a different fighter when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 281 this Saturday night. Emanating from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, ‘The Hangman’ will look to get back to his winning ways against streaking lightweight Claudio Puelles. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Hooker alternated wins and losses before catching fire, going 7-1 between 2017 and 2020. Since then, Hooker has hit a skid, dropping four of his last five outings, though those losses came against top lightweight stars including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Be ‘UFC Champion One More Time’, Isn’t Ready to Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame
Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants her UFC Hall of Fame induction to take some time, so she doesn’t feel like a retired old day. Jedrezjczyk retired after losing to Weili Zhang for a second consecutive time at UFC 275. The Polish former champion is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, considering her various UFC records and legendary title run.
UFC Investigating Strange Betting Activity Prior to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s Victory Over Darrick Minner
The UFC is set to investigate the strange betting activity that went on before Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s win over Darrick Minner. This past weekend’s UFC event from the UFC Apex Center provided fans with some great matchups. There were only two decisions on the main card, with all other bouts ending via finish of the 11 total. One such bout was a featherweight matchup between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner.
Islam Makhachev Calls For The UFC To Stop Playing Games With His Contract
Islam Makhachev is waiting for the UFC to make a decision on his next fight. The newest UFC champion is Islam Makhachev who is now wearing the lightweight strap after his UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira. The 23-1 fighter has shown that he is the best at 155 pounds right now and is willing to take on any challengers. The UFC has a good one in mind as there are trying to set up a fight between Makhachev and the pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. Although it would seem that the fight was a done deal following UFC 280, it seems that there are still some details to work out.
Aljamain Sterling Thinks Fans Are Basing His Skills Off Of Yan Fights, Calls TJ Dillashaw A ‘Sore Loser’
Aljamain Sterling has some thoughts for his haters and for his former opponent TJ Dillashaw. UFC 280 saw bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend his title for the second time. He defeated former champ TJ Dillashaw by second-round TKO after Dillashaw suffered a shoulder dislocation in the fight. Following the win, Sterling was hit with criticism from the fans. Many are trying to discredit his win due to the fact that Dillashaw was compromised coming into the bout. Sterling has met these haters head-on.
Carla Esparza Breaks Down Infamous Rose Namajunas Rematch, Plans to ‘Put It All On The Line’ at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has reflected on the UFC 274 title fight against Rose Namajunas. Esparza started her second UFC strawweight title reign with mixed emotions. ‘The Cookie Monster’ and Namajunas received heavy backlash because of their lackluster performances, which featured 68 total strikes landed through five rounds. During an...
(Video) BKFC Boss David Feldman Breaks Up Post-Fight Brawl With Takedown Of Fighter
It’s not every day you see a promoter spring to action at one of their events. That would be the case for BKFC President David Feldman following the aftermath of one fight at BKFC 32. Fighter Jack Grady wasn’t happy after getting disqualified by the referee for illegal headbutts, nor was he glad to see his opponent Ryan Reber flip him off.
Neil Magny Gets The Most Wins In Welterweight History With Finish Of Daniel Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a close-fought win over Li Jingliang in his last outing in Sep. at UFC 279, Daniel Rodriguez took on grizzled veteran Neil Magny in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 64: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez. Round...
Amanda Lemos Scores Vicious Standing TKO of Marina Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Amanda Lemos took on Marina Rodriguez in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 64 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the outing looking to extend her winning run after beating Michelle Waterson-Gomez in her last contest in July at UFC on ABC 3. UFC Vegas...
Polyana Viana Brutally Knocks Out Jinh Yu Frey in 47 Seconds – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Polyana Viana took on Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the bout looking to get back in the winning column after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in her last outing in May at UFC Vegas 55.
