Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police: Teen taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday.

Police responded to a 3-round SpotShotter alert for the 2700 block of Narcissus Avenue in Sheraden around 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police applied two tourniquets until EMS arrived.

The teen was transported to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

