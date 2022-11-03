Pittsburgh police: Teen taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday.

Police responded to a 3-round SpotShotter alert for the 2700 block of Narcissus Avenue in Sheraden around 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police applied two tourniquets until EMS arrived.

The teen was transported to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Police: Man found dead inside bakery freezer The preliminary investigation suggests the man died after he was accidentally locked inside the freezer overnight. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group