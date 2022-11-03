Read full article on original website
Marion Senior High School dismisses early following threatening message, officials say
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Smyth County School Board has released a statement following the early dismissal of Marion Senior High School after several students reported a threatening message was "Air-Dropped" to them. Here is the statement:. Today, November, 7, 2022, Building administration was notified several students that...
New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
Two Wise Co. medical residency programs and affiliated clinics centralized in one location
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Two Wise County medical residency programs and their affiliated clinics are now centralized in one location. The Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic in Norton moved locations and is joining Ballad Health Medical Associates Community Clinic which is located on15th Street Northwest in Norton.
Johnson City Fire Fighters hosting event to support one of their own fighting cancer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Fire Fighters are hosting an event to support one of their own. Firefighter, Ryan Cradic, is fighting brain cancer. He's a 6-year veteran with the Johnson City Fire Department. Cradic is also an Iraq war veteran, a husband and father of two.
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
Mercer defeats ETSU in SoCon Tournament semifinal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mercer's lone goal by Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute off a free kick proved to be the only scoring Mercer needed as the Bears defeated ETSU 1-0 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. With the loss, the men's soccer team's season comes to...
New development plans in Gray leaving some residents with concerns
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Development plans in Gray are leaving some residents with concerns. I think it's too much too fast. "I think that it is too much development for the area that we live in," said resident Josie Rivers. "Especially because I think this a jewel of an area - that's why people are moving."
Authorities in Sullivan County investigating after 17-year-old found dead in Blountville
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Sullivan County are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Blountville Friday. Police said 17-year-old Gavin Brown was found by a family member inside a home on County Hill Road in Blountville. Brown’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone...
ETSU opens season with win over Emory & Henry
(WCYB) — Led by Justice Smith's 20 points along with three others in double-figures, ETSU picked up a season-opening win over Emory & Henry 88-66 Monday night at Freedom Hall to begin the 2022-2023 season. ETSU shot 46 percent from the floor, connecting on 9 3-pointers. The Bucs also...
Affidavit: Suspect beat, stabbed 17-year-old homicide victim before robbing him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 17-year-old homicide victim was found with blunt force trauma to the back of his head inside his Blountville house Friday, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road where they found...
'They've persisted and got better.' ETSU golf coach credits grads Power, Meronk
(WCYB) — As a pair of ETSU graduates continue to make a name for themselves in the golf world, ETSU head golf coach Jake Amos beams with pride. Even though Irishman Seamus Power and Polishman Adrian Meronk played under former head coach Fred Warren, both players are still very much connected with Amos and the rest of the program.
Firefighters respond to 500-acre wildfire in Buchanan County, fire considered suspicious
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A 500-acre forest fire in Buchanan County is fully contained, but crews are expected to be on the scene for a couple of more days, officials said Monday. According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, there are about 15 homes in the area but...
A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer involved shooting where a man was killed in Johnson City, Monday. According to TBI, just before 7 p.m. officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were met by a man with an axe.
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Washington County, Tennessee, man taken into custody
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was taken into custody Sunday following a fatal shooting that happened on Rauhof Road in Telford, according to authorities. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old David J. Story shot a female inside a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Arrests made in Sullivan County homicide investigation after 17-year-old found dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old, according to police. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said investigators responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Joe Hugley returns to ETSU with unfinished business
The ETSU men's basketball team has a lot of new faces this season. They also welcome the return of a familiar face in a new roll. Assistant coach Joe Hugley calls ETSU home, even though he only played one season for the Bucs. When former head coach Steve Forbes moved...
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the championship banner unfurled and the rings given out, No. 1 South Carolina quickly got started on its goal for another NCAA title season. Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and the Gamecocks with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night.
ETSU returns from open week looking to close season strong
(WCYB) — In a perfect world, ETSU would've had its open date much earlier in the season. The Bucs have been battling injuries the last few weeks. With two games left in the season, head coach George Quarles says the Bucs are feeling "refreshed." "Just talking to Coach Lawson...
