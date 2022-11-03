ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Mercer defeats ETSU in SoCon Tournament semifinal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mercer's lone goal by Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute off a free kick proved to be the only scoring Mercer needed as the Bears defeated ETSU 1-0 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. With the loss, the men's soccer team's season comes to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

New development plans in Gray leaving some residents with concerns

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Development plans in Gray are leaving some residents with concerns. I think it's too much too fast. "I think that it is too much development for the area that we live in," said resident Josie Rivers. "Especially because I think this a jewel of an area - that's why people are moving."
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU opens season with win over Emory & Henry

(WCYB) — Led by Justice Smith's 20 points along with three others in double-figures, ETSU picked up a season-opening win over Emory & Henry 88-66 Monday night at Freedom Hall to begin the 2022-2023 season. ETSU shot 46 percent from the floor, connecting on 9 3-pointers. The Bucs also...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer involved shooting where a man was killed in Johnson City, Monday. According to TBI, just before 7 p.m. officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were met by a man with an axe.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Joe Hugley returns to ETSU with unfinished business

The ETSU men's basketball team has a lot of new faces this season. They also welcome the return of a familiar face in a new roll. Assistant coach Joe Hugley calls ETSU home, even though he only played one season for the Bucs. When former head coach Steve Forbes moved...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the championship banner unfurled and the rings given out, No. 1 South Carolina quickly got started on its goal for another NCAA title season. Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and the Gamecocks with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
wcyb.com

ETSU returns from open week looking to close season strong

(WCYB) — In a perfect world, ETSU would've had its open date much earlier in the season. The Bucs have been battling injuries the last few weeks. With two games left in the season, head coach George Quarles says the Bucs are feeling "refreshed." "Just talking to Coach Lawson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy