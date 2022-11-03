Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
Season isn’t finished for Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan: ‘He gets cleared, he’ll get an opportunity’
The outsider’s narrative regarding Oregon State football has gone from amazing breakout season to one position holding back the team’s progress. Those following Beavers football in 2022 have surely heard this before: 21 positions are performing for the Beavers this season. One is not. The one is quarterback....
Oregon Ducks optimistic sacks leader DJ Johnson, several other injured players could return against Washington
The Oregon Ducks could have several of their top playmakers back against Washington. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, who leads the Ducks with six sacks this season, receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani, offensive lineman Steven Jones and running back Jordan James did not play in last week’s win at Colorado. But Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic that Johnson, Taimani, Jones and James will return on Saturday when Oregon hosts Washington (4 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks open as 2-score favorites against Washington
The Oregon Ducks are two-score favorites against Washington. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has moved to 12.5. Oregon is 7-2 against the spread this season,...
Game time for Oregon Ducks’ home finale against Utah to be determined after this weekend
The kickoff time for the Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium. That game and USC at UCLA are each being held by the Pac-12′s television partners in a six-day window to determine time and broadcast networks.
Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers return home to Reser Stadium, where they will play two of their final three regular season games, starting with California at 6 p.m. Saturday. A victory over the Bears would assure Oregon State (6-3) of a second consecutive winning season. Here is a first look at...
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon hosts Washington
No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to preview the matchup with the Huskies. Below are initial live updates of tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- Addresses Auburn rumors, says he’s staying in Eugene...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington
Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies to meet for 8th time as ranked teams: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek at the matchup:. No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington (7-2, 4-2)
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado
Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
Bo Nix scores passing, rushing, receiving touchdowns for Oregon Ducks in rout of Colorado: Game at a glance
Bo Nix scored passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns, the first FBS player to score in all three fashions offensively this season, to lead the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a demolition of Colorado. Nix was 20 of 24 for 274 yards with two touchdowns, plus he ran for 16 yards...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning shoots down Auburn rumors: ‘The last thing I ever want to do is leave’
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning dismissed rumors linking him to other jobs on Monday night, saying that he wants to stay at the school that “checks every box” for him as a coach. Asked about an unsubstantiated report from a Auburn fan-produced website stating there was “mutual interest”...
Can Oregon women’s basketball be a better team with less proven talent?
Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves summarized the Ducks’ 2021-22 season, which ended with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as having “inconsistencies” in effort, production, leadership and coaching and a void of an alpha personality. The Ducks open this season searching...
Noelle Mannen’s last-second free throw the difference in Oregon State’s 61-60 win over Hawaii
Noelle Mannen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, helping the Oregon State Beavers open the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii Monday night at Gill Coliseum. Scrambling for a loose ball with the clock about to hit zero, Mannen was fouled on the...
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
Oregon Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota out against Colorado
Oregon will be without its leading edge rusher and No. 2 receiver against Colorado. DJ Johnson, who leads the No. 8 Ducks with six sacks this season, and Chase Cota are absent from pregame warmups and don’t appear to have traveled to Folsom Field for Saturday afternoon’s game.
What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks
Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes
We are live from Folsom Field for today’s game between No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Colorado (1-7, 1-4). The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:30 p.m., ESPN). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 49, COLORADO 10 -...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0