Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks optimistic sacks leader DJ Johnson, several other injured players could return against Washington

The Oregon Ducks could have several of their top playmakers back against Washington. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, who leads the Ducks with six sacks this season, receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani, offensive lineman Steven Jones and running back Jordan James did not play in last week’s win at Colorado. But Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic that Johnson, Taimani, Jones and James will return on Saturday when Oregon hosts Washington (4 p.m., FOX).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as 2-score favorites against Washington

The Oregon Ducks are two-score favorites against Washington. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has moved to 12.5. Oregon is 7-2 against the spread this season,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said before Oregon hosts Washington

No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to preview the matchup with the Huskies. Below are initial live updates of tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- Addresses Auburn rumors, says he’s staying in Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington

Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado

Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks

Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time

Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

We are live from Folsom Field for today’s game between No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Colorado (1-7, 1-4). The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:30 p.m., ESPN). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 49, COLORADO 10 -...
BOULDER, CO
