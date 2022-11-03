Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
Channel 3000
One last spin in Madison area roller rinks
Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
nbc15.com
No charges in deadly Madison stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stabbing death of a 35-year-old man on Madison’s east side has been determined to be justifiable and no charges will be filed, the Madison Police Department reported Monday, citing a Dane Co. District Attorney’s decision. The MPD update did not provide any new...
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
nbc15.com
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a stab...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison-based federal defender called to serve the indigent accused of crime
Joe Bugni, supervising attorney in the Madison office of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, says he was drawn to criminal defense work after he had considered becoming a priest. He represents people accused of federal crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL. He’s just 44, but the...
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik...
nbc15.com
Former UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone shares memories of Badger Bash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans flocked to Union South Saturday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Badger Bash. Among those attending was Mike Leckrone, known for directing the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for over 50 years. Leckrone, who is now retired, recalled the band’s pregame traditions before...
fox47.com
More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
