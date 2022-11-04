ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Mitigates Threat Against NJ Synagogues

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago

The FBI has interviewed a suspect who allegedly made a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, mitigating them as of Friday, Nov. 4, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets.

The FBI's Newark office had no immediate update on the case, but the office of the New Jersey Attorney General — and the governor of the state — said that the threat against the Jewish community had been "mitigated."

Sources said the suspect had autism and lives in New Jersey. He was bullied in the past and had anger at Jews, they said.

But he told law enforcement he would not hurt anyone because he didn't want to get in any trouble, NBC News reported.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the FBI had said Thursday, Nov. 3 about the "credible" threat.

The federal agency said it will share more information as soon as it can.

