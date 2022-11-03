He should stay At the height of his powers, Yo-Yo is a game-changer. Typically a source of 30+ doubles, double-digit home runs, good base-running, and dependable on-base skills. Though he only once produced the sort of season befitting a former No. 1 overall prospect, he has developed into one of the better defenders in the game at third base and generally has produced enough offense to be relevant. He still has a potential ceiling of a superstar, even if that ceiling seems to be increasingly elusive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO