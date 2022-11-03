Read full article on original website
Related
Grading the White Sox: Yoán Moncada
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Grading the White Sox: Lenyn Sosa
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Sharing Sox Podcast 92 — Welcome, Pedro!
SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, shake off their initial “huh?” reaction to the new White Sox manager and join the mob of fans inspired by Pedro Grifol’s first press conference, whilst quietly hoping he really meant it when he said there would be consequences for players who don’t give full effort.
The South Side Sox 2022 White Sox Offseason Plan Project
With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
Today in White Sox History: November 6
After a 22-year career logging a 229-217 record with a 3.84 ERA and 39.7 WAR (180th all-time among pitchers), “Sad” Sam Jones retired. The former Cleveland, Red Sox, Yankees, Browns and Senators player had ended his run with four seasons on the South Side. Jones was a curveball...
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Yoán Moncada
He should stay At the height of his powers, Yo-Yo is a game-changer. Typically a source of 30+ doubles, double-digit home runs, good base-running, and dependable on-base skills. Though he only once produced the sort of season befitting a former No. 1 overall prospect, he has developed into one of the better defenders in the game at third base and generally has produced enough offense to be relevant. He still has a potential ceiling of a superstar, even if that ceiling seems to be increasingly elusive.
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 6)
Up three games to two, the Houston Astros are looking to clinch the World Series at home tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2019 and 2021, the Astros had to watch both the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves celebrate World Series titles at Minute Maid Park, so Houston is hoping to reverse fortunes tonight.
