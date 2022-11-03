Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Seven Upcoming Races in MoCo This Month (November 2022)
Below is our list of the November 2022 upcoming races in Montgomery County. If there are any MoCo races we may have missed, please feel free to comment with the race name and any additional information you may have:. 5K Orchard Run – November 12 (Germantown, MD) — Registration fees...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Road Closures in Rockville Sunday Morning Due to Rockville 10K/5K
Per Rockville City Police: “Traffic alert! The Rockville 10K will be racing through the streets of King Farm and West Gude Dr on Sunday, Nov 6 starting at 8:00 am. Roads will be closed by RCPD, stay alert and good luck to all the runners!!”. Race Information: The 47th...
mocoshow.com
Community Members Invited to Serve on Silver Spring Downtown Design Advisory Panel
Selected candidates will review new projects in downtown Silver Spring and offer advisory comments on architecture, public spaces and design excellence. Per Montgomery Planning: The Montgomery County Planning Department is seeking members of the community to serve on the new Design Advisory Panel (DAP) for downtown Silver Spring. Selected candidates will serve on the panel with the primary goal of reviewing new projects in downtown Silver Spring and offering advisory comments to improve the quality of architecture, landscape architecture, and public spaces and raise the level of design excellence in the downtown.
mocoshow.com
Recently Opened MoCo Restaurant ‘Joy By Seven Reasons’ Named in Eater DC’s “15 Hottest Restaurants Around DC (November 2022)” List
Each month, Eater DC puts together a list of the “15 Hottest New Restaurants Around DC” to make note of any buzzowrthy restaurants in the area. In this month’s list, they include recently opened MoCo restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons. The restaurant opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 a couple weeks back, serving Latin cuisine, and has been a hit in the area.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council President Statement on Behalf of the Council on the Passing of Delegate Sheila Hixson
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Montgomery County Council on the passing of Delegate Sheila Hixson:. “The Council mourns the loss of longtime Montgomery County District 20 Delegate Sheila Hixson, who passed away Sunday evening. “We have lost a...
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
mocoshow.com
Park Police to Conduct Search and Rescue Exercise at Black Hill Park Today (Saturday, November 5th)
Montgomery County Park Police will be conducting a multi-agency Search and Rescue exercise this Saturday, November 5th from 7am-7pm at Black Hill Regional Park. Per Park Police: “The park will remain open, however do not be alarmed if you see search and rescue dog teams, horse teams, and a large police presence throughout the day.”
mocoshow.com
Police/Family Concerned for Missing Rockville Man
Yerayel Ben Yehuda, 27, of Piccard Drive, was last seen leaving his home on October 23, 2022. He is 5’8, 160lbs, light/med complexion, brown eyes/black hairs in short twists/braids. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He suffers from a mental condition which may impact his ability to communicate in a responsible manner if approached. Yehuda is also known to frequent the Washington D.C./Northwest area.
mocoshow.com
Slapfish Has Closed Permanently in Montrose Crossing
Slapfish, whose only MoCo location was at 12033 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center, has closed permanently, according to its Google listing and signage recently posted on the door. The restaurant opened in July 2018, when it gave away 107 lobster rolls as part of its grand opening celebration.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Residents Can Get $150 for Planting Native Trees
Native trees are beautiful, provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife, and help absorb stormwater runoff and pollutants. Single-family and townhouse owners, homeowners associations, condominium associations and nonprofits in Rockville can receive a $150 rebate from the city for planting native trees. Learn how at www.rockvillemd.gov/rainscapes. Rebates are also...
mocoshow.com
Collision Involving Overturned Concrete Truck Closes Several Lanes of I495
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving an overturned concrete truck on Monday, November 7, around 2:45pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident involved two vehicles and has blocked several lanes of the Inner Loop I495 between Colesville Rd and University Blvd. EMS has transported two patients with non life-threating injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven
Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
mocoshow.com
Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) to Open Second Location (Owings Mills)
Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. Signage has been erected, but a specific opening date is not currently available.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Department Wins National Awards for Communications and Outreach
Communications Division’s work honored with multiple MarCom awards for innovative design, web tools, and videos for master plans and projects. Per Montgomery Planning: The Montgomery County Planning Department has won five 2022 MarCom Awards (and has been recognized with three honorable mentions) administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
mocoshow.com
Fatal Single Vehicle Collision Early Sunday Morning on Georgia Ave
A single vehicle collision occurred Sunday morning on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCPD, “on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:46 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Collision on Georgia Avenue, Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022. At approximately 1:49 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
