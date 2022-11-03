West 12th Street to see traffic pattern changes at several intersections

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Four intersections along West 12th Street in Erie will see traffic pattern changes beginning next week.

The upcoming work was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The changes are part of a project that aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists while allowing for safer and more efficient traffic flow along West 12th Street from Interstate 79 to the Bayfront Connector.

At the intersection with Greengarden Boulevard, both directions currently have two through lanes. Next week, each direction will have one lane for through traffic and one lane dedicated to left turns.

At the intersection with Raspberry, the northbound lane will be reduced to a single lane for through traffic and left turns.

At Liberty Street, southbound will become one dedicated right turn, one straight lane, and one left turn. Northbound will become a single, shared through traffic and right turn lane, and a dedicated left turn lane.

At State Street, the southbound lanes will become one lane for through traffic, and one lane for a dedicated left turn.

The changes will be permanent.

The improvement project also includes new poles, improved traffic detection and signal coordination, upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps, along with modifications and retimings.

Signal timing will be done once the updates are complete at the intersections.

The project also includes installation of two electronic message boards — one on Interstate 79, and the other on the Bayfront Connector. They will be used to announce travel times, crashes, and weather-related incidents. The electronic signs are expected to be installed by the end of the month.

The contract cost is more than $8.7 million. The cost will be paid using federal funds.

In total, the 12th Street Corridor Improvement Project includes work along 6.5 miles of 12th Street. The project is a companion project for the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project because the 12th Street Corridor will serve as a detour route during the Bayfront project.

