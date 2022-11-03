Who's your 'Ultimate Zag?' Panel of ex-players, local celebrities and media personalities tackles the ultimate question

Read full article on original website
Gonzaga vs North Florida | How to watch Monday's basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs open the regular season on Monday with a matchup at home against North Florida. The Zags are heavy favorites in the game but are coming off some uneven exhibition play. Gonzaga lost to No. 11 Tennessee in a charity game 80-99 but beat Warner Pacific 101-70 at the Kennel last week. Five Zags scored in double figures against Warner Pacific, with Drew Timme scoring a game-high 21 points.
Gonzaga crushes North Florida in season opener with 26-0 run in opening half
It went on and on, through media timeouts and North Florida timeouts. Missed shot by North Florida, Gonzaga fastbreak. Turnover by the Ospreys, Zags’ bucket at the offensive end. A missed, contested shot by the visitors from Jacksonville, a GU track meet in the other direction. For more than...
Gonzaga women' soccer misses out on NCAA Tournament, despite program-best season
Despite finishing third in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga women’s soccer team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Monday. The Zags finished 10-3-5 overall and 5-1-3 in the WCC, matching their best conference mark in program history. They also reached 10 wins for the 10th time.
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree
Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener
Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
Who Should the Big 12 Package with Gonzaga if They Add Basketball-Only Schools?
This week it was reported by ESPN that the Big 12 has been in talks about adding Gonzaga to the conference for basketball. If the Big 12 added Gonzaga would they turn to add another school?. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark not only wants to be the best basketball conference...
Gonzaga women face 'challenging' nonconference schedule, open against Long Beach State Thursday
For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program, crafting a nonconference schedule is something of an art form. The schedule should hold some challenges – but not too many – with one overarching goal: to give GU the best possible chance to reach March Madness should the Zags fail to win the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Watch Gonzaga vs. North Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at McCarthey Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs were 28-4 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-68. Meanwhile, North Florida struggled last season, ending up 11-20.
Gonzaga opens season at home against North Florida
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -28; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the North Florida Ospreys in the season opener. Gonzaga finished 16-0 at home last season while going 28-4 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season. North Florida went...
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
Two Arrested After White Supremacist 'Patriot Front' Graffiti Found at Gonzaga
Spokane police arrested two people who were allegedly vandalizing Gonzaga property with graffiti associated with the white supremacist group known as Patriot Front, according to an email sent to Gonzaga staff on Saturday night. A third person was also involved in the vandalism but was not arrested, the email said....
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
Spokane high school students call out teacher for using N-word in class
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools teacher used a racial slur in class and tried to justify its use because of the way she said it. During an advisory class at Shadle Park High School, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the N-word. Right after it happened, a student started recording. “I guess she was just like, giving examples of...
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
