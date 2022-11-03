Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
More than 761,300 people have already voted before Election Day in Maryland, see turnout by party
Registered Democrats are casting ballots ahead of Election Day at a disproportionately higher rate, according to data from the state. About 64% of mail-in ballots received through Sunday night and ballots submitted in-person during early voting combined — more than 480,000 ballots — came from registered Democrats, according to an analysis of data from the State Board of Elections. By comparison, about 54% of the 4.1 million eligible active voters in Maryland are registered Democrats.
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
WBAL Radio
More than 392,000 Marylanders participate in early voting
Early voting ended on Thursday ahead of Tuesday's election and more than 392,000 people casted their ballots, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. State elections officials said more than 90,000 votes were cast on Thursday, the highest daily total of...
NBC Washington
Maryland Candidates Drum Up Support the Last Weekend Before Election Day
Maryland’s candidates campaigned in Montgomery County over the weekend to garner support in the last days before the pivotal mid-term elections. One of the events, which featured Democratic candidates, was held in Wheaton, Maryland. It was well attended by organized labor and immigrant advocacy groups. It also highlighted the historic nature of the race, and the many issues Maryland is facing.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland governor candidate profile: Republican Dan Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox sits atop the ballot as the Republican nominee for governor. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The 48-year-old is an election denier who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has refused to say whether...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
mocoshow.com
Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15
Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats
Maryland Republican Congressional Candidate Nicolee Ambrose says she's been the target of multiple violent threats recently.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
cnsmaryland.org
Hurricane Ian aftermath underscores flood risk to Maryland coastal areas
WASHINGTON – As Florida residents and officials face difficult infrastructure repairs and billions of dollars in damage to property following Hurricane Ian, Marylanders are left to wonder if they could face a similar disaster sometime in the future. Maryland is at significant risk of flooding in future years, according...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Comments / 4