Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Forced to Miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. While on stage accepting the honor, lead singer Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor could not attend due to his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. A letter from Taylor, which was later published on the band's website, detailed his current health struggle.
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors

Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)

Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'

Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for...
CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams

CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least. Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June...
Rihanna Teases What She'll Be Including in Her Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Rihanna is going into the new year already having scored one of the most highly anticipated performances of the year -- the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. The National Football League announced that the singer will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in September, and fans have been craving to know more ever since.

