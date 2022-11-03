Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pens Heartfelt Tribute After His Death
Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, is paying tribute to her brother following his tragic death. Shortly after news broke that Aaron died at the age of 34 on Saturday, Angel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the "I Want Candy" singer. "To my twin…I loved you beyond...
ETOnline.com
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter During Concert After His Death
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
ETOnline.com
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Forced to Miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. While on stage accepting the honor, lead singer Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor could not attend due to his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. A letter from Taylor, which was later published on the band's website, detailed his current health struggle.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
ETOnline.com
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
ETOnline.com
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors
Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
ETOnline.com
Nick Carter Speaks Out Following Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'I Love You Baby Brother'
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
ETOnline.com
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Forced to Postpone L.A. Concerts After Coming Down with the Flu
Harry Styles' Los Angeles fans will have to wait to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer live in concert. On Saturday, Styles shared the unfortunate news that he would have to postpone all three of his L.A. performances after coming down with a bad case of the flu. Styles was set...
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
ETOnline.com
Will Ferrell Shares Why He Chose 'Spirited' as first Christmas Movie Since 'Elf's Success (Exclusive)
Another Christmas classic under his belt! Will Ferrell left his mark on holiday cinema in 2003 with the beloved classic Elf, and now he's getting in the festive spirit again for his new movie, Spirited. Ferrell walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of Spirited at Alice Tully...
ETOnline.com
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'
Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for...
ETOnline.com
CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams
CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least. Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Teases What She'll Be Including in Her Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)
Rihanna is going into the new year already having scored one of the most highly anticipated performances of the year -- the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. The National Football League announced that the singer will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in September, and fans have been craving to know more ever since.
Comments / 0