Opportunity at a Glance: Join us for an in-person tour of the exhibition New York: 1962-1964 on view at the Jewish Museum. Educators participate in discussion and gallery activities with a Jewish Museum educator. New York: 1962-1964 explores a pivotal moment in the history of art and culture in New York City. Through more than 150 works of art—all made or seen in New York between 1962 and 1964–the exhibition examines how artists such as jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Louise Nevelson, Yayoi Kusama, and more responded to their rapidly changing world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO