How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat
Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
