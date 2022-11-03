ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
The Veracity Report

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
