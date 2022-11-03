ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Missing Anderson County woman found uninjured in cement storm shelter

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZPrk_0ixn3ht600

UPDATE: Missing person Courtney Dollgener has been found, according to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores.

Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County

Flores said deputies and a property owner found her in a cement storm shelter near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419 “uninjured and in relatively good health.”

She was examined by EMS, and Flores said afterwards she would be reunited with her family.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – There is an active search going on for a missing person, Courtney Dollgener, that is being conducted by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ice skating coming to East Texas this holiday season

Dollgener, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 2, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pink shirt and black pants in the 3900 block of FM 817. She has dark hair, a dark skin complexion and is around 5-foot-tall and 250 pounds.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff, Dollgener has a ‘diminished mental capacity’ and a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures.

The sheriff’s office has asked for people to not enter the woods to assist in the search. They say it will contaminate any possible scent trail and limit our ability to use scent discriminating dogs.

Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says

If you see anyone in the area fitting this description, the sheriff’s office has asked to please call the county’s non-emergency number at 903-729-6068.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0ixn3ht600


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar […]
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hughes Springs Police Chief says City Hall is salvageable

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that Hughes Springs City Hall is salvageable, even after sustaining heavy storm damage on Friday evening. According to Chief Kennedy, the building’s roof collapsed, windows broke and various rooms received rain damage but the buildings records are intact. Chief Kennedy said that they […]
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe

TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy