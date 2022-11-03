ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the woman on the cover of Drake and 21 Savage's album?

By Breanna Robinson
 4 days ago

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are releasing their joint album Her Loss on Friday (4 November).

And as both artists dropped the cover art for the album on Wednesday (2 November), fans eagerly awaiting to hear what the duo conjured up are also wondering who the woman is on the cover.

According to a report from Complex, the cover image is of Quiana “Qui” Yasuka, also known as Suki Baby.

The image features a close-up shot of her facing the camera head-on with bronzy gold jewelry in her mouth and extravagantly coloured eyelashes.

Houston-based photographer Paris Aden took the photo.

Yasuka is a nail stylist and professional adult dancer based in Houston.

As noted in Complex, she revealed in Los Angeles-based radio presenter and aspiring DJ Gulniyal’s gtalks! podcast last year.

Yasuka revealed many things about herself when sharing her interests, which provided some hints into why Drake and 21 Savage wanted her on the cover.

She has a nail business

In her gtalks! interview, Yasuka said that she has her own business and began doing nails in high school.

She’s also interested in teeth jewelry and girls, noting that she has books on the anatomy of teeth to help her know how grills can be crafted.

Yasuka also sells prints of the photos she captures.

She’s lived in the US and Japan

Yasuka is of Japanese, Black, and Cherokee descent and was born in North Carolina.

In her early years, she was in Japan before returning to the US for good.

Japanese is Ysuka’s first language.

When she got to the states, she moved to Houston for high school because she faced bullying in Japan.

But she seemed to have a good support system as her mother would defend her.

Drake’s OVO camp “randomly” reached out to her about using the picture for the album cover

The image of Yasuka for Drake and 21 Savage’s album cover is roughly three years old.

Speaking to Complex, Aden shared that the Toronto-based record label reached out to Yasuka asking for permission to use the shot for the cover.

Aden also said that the image was Yasuka’s “profile pic” and that the “Falling Back” singer “probably fell in love with what he seen.”

It’s still unclear why the cover image was chosen, but Drake most likely thought it looked cool.

Also, the promotional aspect of Her Loss has been unlike most album rollouts so far, so having something that seems so left-field could be deemed on brand.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

