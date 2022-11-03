Read full article on original website
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
Here's the GOP's 'Number One Promise' If Republicans Win the House
An avalanche of investigations into the Biden White House is likely coming next Congress.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
The Overlooked Voting Bloc That Could Impact the U.S. Midterms
There were enough overseas American voters to make the difference in key 2020 races. For the 2022 midterms, many organizers are hoping for a repeat.
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
Washington Examiner
Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers
Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That’s left the president trying to convince the public that the job...
Democrats Could Help Lee Zeldin Become One of Midterms' Biggest Upsets
Experts told Newsweek that it's not impossible for Zeldin to be the first Republican governor elected in New York since George Pataki served from 1994 to 2006.
Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off
Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class
As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Exclusive: Polls show Senate incumbents in peril
BREAKING — “Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges,” by AP’s Tom Hays: “DONALD TRUMP’s inaugural committee chair, TOM BARRACK, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.”
MSNBC
Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production
It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
DOJ Reportedly Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs
In light of Donald Trump’s potential run for president in 2024, Department of Justice officials have already started to discuss creating a special counsel to supervise the two federal investigations involving the former president, unidentified sources told CNN. Trump aides have reportedly discussed Nov. 14 as a potential date to announce his run. While the DOJ hasn’t made any major moves in the weeks before the midterm elections, things could heat up in their aftermath. “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to,” a defense lawyer working on tasks related to Jan. 6 told CNN. He added that defense lawyers "have no idea" as to who will be charged. “This is the scary thing,” he said. The two investigations center around the classified White House documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and his efforts to thwart President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections. This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “Silence is complicity.” After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation’s system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire. The president singled out “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — calling them a minority but “driving force” of the Republican Party.
Jobs Report a Death Knell for Democrats Before the Midterms
Unemployment rates have risen slightly from September in a sign that the Federal Reserve's increase of interest rates could be working to reduce inflation.
'Kill them': Arizona election workers face midterm threats
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Election workers in Arizona’s most fiercely contested county faced more than 100 violent threats and intimidating communications in the run-up to Tuesday’s midterms, most of them based on election conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Biden bashes GOP economic message after unemployment ticks up
President Biden went after Republicans’ economic message and vowed to keep working to bring down inflation following a jobs report Friday that showed robust hiring in October but a slightly higher unemployment rate. “Let me be clear. We’re going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. But...
