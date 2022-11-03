ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

More spice to this season's Arkadelphia/Malvern rivalry game

By Jeff Halpern
 4 days ago

The Malvern-Arkadelphia rivalry is big, but the game is even bigger with the 4A-7 Conference title is at stake at 6 p.m. Friday at Claude Mann Stadium this year.

No. 13 Arkadelphia (7-0, 4-0) and No. 25 Malvern (7-1, 4-0) meet with the winner getting the conference’s No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

“Absolutely, it’s for the No. 1 seed and a conference championship,” said Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee. “This is a rivalry game no matter what, and it would be if we were 0-8 and they were 0-9, but this year, there is a lot of talent on the field for both teams.”

Arkadelphia coach Trey Schucker said his team must block out the hype and focus on the task at hand.

“This is always a big rivalry and every time we play it’s a big game, and it doesn’t matter what the record is,” he said. “Both teams have had a big season, but we have to look at it as another game and another opportunity.”

Star power is plentiful. Arkadelphia is led by senior quarterback Donovan Whitten, who has thrown for 1,709 yards with 24 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and has rushed for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver LaTonnieo Hughes has caught 22 passes for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Tripp Campbell has 19 catches for 236 yards and 6 touchdowns. On defense, junior safety Nick Williams has 26 tackles and 1 interception. Junior cornerback Kelbern Middleton has 30 tackles and 5 interceptions. Senior linebacker Marvin Barry has 61 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 4 forced fumbles. Senior defensive end Max Wilson had 30 tackles and 3 sacks. Junior linebacker Chase Vantilborg had 58 tackles and 1 sack. Junior defensive tackle Kaden Young has 44 tackles and 2 sacks.

The Badgers have outscored its opponents 270-92 with its closest game being a 29-28 victory over Hot Springs on Sept. 2.

“Arkadelphia’s quarterback is really good, and they have good playmakers,” said Plumlee. “Their defensive line is one of the best we’ve seen all year, but we feel confident about our offensive line matching up with them.”

Malvern is led by dual-threat senior quarterback Cedric Simmons, who has thrown for 1,479 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and has rushed for 576 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Jalen DuPree has rushed for 1,770 yards and 28 touchdowns He’s also caught 9 passes for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Dylan Caradine leads the Leopards in receiving with 32 catches for 657 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior Dante Cagle has caught 13 passes for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns. Junior Keaton Juniel has caught 10 passes for 182 yards.

On defense, linebacker junior Romero Bennett has 65 tackles, including 5 for losses. Junior Angel Perez had 55 tackles including 6 for losses. Defensive back Arric Clegg has 46 tackles, Caradine leads the Leopards with 5 interceptions and junior Forrest Landreth leads the Leopards with 5 sacks.

Malvern has outscored is opponents 370-159 with its only loss coming to Hernando, Miss. 55-29 on Sept. 16.

“Malvern is a very good team,” said Schucker. “They have a very good quarterback and running back who’ve put up excellent numbers.”

Schucker said it’s important for his team to be efficient with the ball and avoid turnovers. He said on defense, his team needs to get as many people to the ball and tackle very well. Big plays, he said, will help turn momentum.

“The big thing is whoever creates turnovers and takes care of the ball,” said Schucker. He also added that if his team can make some big plays in special teams, that would be a bonus.

Plumlee said the big thing will be limiting Arkadelphia’s ability to make big plays. If the Badgers score, he wants them to take their time moving the ball down the field.

“The more plays they have to snap, then hopefully chances are good we can get a tipped ball, an interception, a penalty or put them in a long-yardage situation,” said Plumlee.

On offense, he said his big key is watching where Wilson lines up keeping Young under control. Plumlee hopes his left tackle Vinnie Winters (6-4, 310), who is a major college prospect can line up against Wilson as much as possible.

The 4A-7 Conference went through a lot of changes in the offseason. Joe T. Robinson moved up to Class 5A and Fountain Lake and Genoa Central opted to play 8-man football which left the conference with six members. As a result, Arkadelphia had three bye weeks (Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 28) and has had extra time to prepare for this game. Malvern had two byes (Sept. 23 and Oct. 21 and is playing a nine-game schedule. The Leopards defeated Nashville 49-13 Friday night.

“It’s weird and a tough situation to be in,” said Schucker. “We tried to find some games but couldn’t get anybody to play us.”

Schucker said with the bye week prior to this game, he expects his team to be sharp and focused.

Plumlee said the bye weeks helped his team get some rest during the season. He’s not making a big issue over the fact Arkadelphia had bye before this game, other than hoping it might disrupt Arkadelphia’s timing.

“We think we’ve gotten better every week, and we feel like we’re capable of making a deep run, but the main thing is we have to take things one game at a time,” Schucker said.

