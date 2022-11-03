Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022. Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo. According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment...
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
13abc.com
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Toledo city auditor personnel file details complaints about him questioning city projects
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has released the personnel file for suspended City Auditor Jake Jaksetic, revealing that there were complaints about his demeanor and about the auditor asking questions about city-funded construction projects and the installation of new city water meters. Toledo City Council President Matt...
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
newsfromthestates.com
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday...
13abc.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting outside Toledo bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner. Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
Toledo voters consider issue 21 ahead of election Nov. 8
TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 21 in Toledo makes a number of changes to the city charter, but maybe the most eye-catching is the extension of term limits for the mayor. There are 12 other provisions, including removing a city residency requirement for employees and the ability to use capital funds to improve roads.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
sent-trib.com
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
hometownstations.com
Findlay man arrested after allegedly causing harm to stepson with knife
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of Hull Avenue. It was determined that an argument between stepfather and adult stepson had turned physical. 74-year-old Raul Ochoa had used a knife to cause serious physical harm cuts to the face and arm of his stepson. The stepson was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The stepfather was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault ORC 2903.11(a)(1), a Felony of the 2nd degree.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
