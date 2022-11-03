Read full article on original website
Biden speaks with Netanyahu after Israeli election win, Netanyahu's party says
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said. The spokesperson gave no other details. (Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
UPDATE 2-Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'
DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has...
Israel allows visitors into Lebanese border village ‘closed’ for 22 years
Israeli tourists stroll around the quiet village of Ghajar, buying ice-cream and fresh juice from enterprising new street vendors. Public statues of Imam Ali, who is revered in Shia Islam, as well as Lebanese farmers on the other side of the valley, are photographed with curiosity. Ghajar is perhaps one...
Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to “cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds which would provide vulnerable countries with financial aid for the climate-related losses they are suffering. The idea of a windfall tax on carbon profits has gained traction in recent months amid sky-high earnings for oil and gas majors even as consumers struggle to pay the cost of heating their homes and filling their cars. For the first time, delegates at this year’s U.N. climate conference are to discuss demands by developing nations that the richest, most polluting countries pay compensation for damage wreaked on them by climate change, which in climate negotiations is called “loss and damage.”
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with...
North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) -Minority Serbs in the north of Kosovo said on Saturday they were quitting their posts in state institutions including the government, police and courts to protest Pristina's order for them to start using Kosovo vehicle licence plates. The long-running licence plate row has stoked tensions between Serbia...
U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the request...
Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with U.S.
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable...
