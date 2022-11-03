ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos

By Samantha Agate
From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.

Jimmy and Rosalynn wed in 1946 after growing up together in Plains, Georgia. Prior to becoming a politician, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient served in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife welcomed three sons during his time in the service: John “Jack” Carter, James “Chip” Carter and Donnel “Jeff” Carter. Amy arrived in 1967, 14 years after her father left active duty.

Amy was just 9 years old when her dad defeated Gerald Ford and took office. She briefly attended Brown University before setting her sights on the Memphis College of Art in 1988. The activist had an interest in drawing and literature since her early years. After earning her bachelor’s degree from the institution, she pursued her master’s degree at Tulane University.

Amy put her art skills to good use, illustrating her father’s 1995 children’s book called The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer. She met her husband, James Wentzel, at a bookstore and walked down the aisle with the computer consultant in 1996.

While Jimmy’s only daughter did not follow in his footsteps to pursue politics, his son Jack did. The Vietnam War veteran enlisted in the Navy in the late ‘60s with some encouragement from his dad before attending law school. Jimmy and Rosalynn’s eldest child, born in 1947, ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2006.

As for the longtime couple’s other two children, they’ve lived quiet lives out of the spotlight and started their own families. The An Hour Before Daylight author loves spending time with his kids, grandkids and wife.

“We have a big family now,” he said during a July 2015 interview with CNN. “We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all. So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

Jimmy and the former first lady celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2021 and could not stop gushing over each other.

“For 75 years of marriage we’ve always gone deeper in our love for one another,” Jimmy said during a July 2021 interview with ABC News. “I think that’s a kind of extraordinary thing. Doesn’t happen to very many couples, but it certainly happened to us.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Jimmy and Rosalynn’s four kids over the years.

Comments / 34

blizzard
3d ago

I image he is thrilled he got to live long enough to see he wasn’t the worst president in history.

Reply(2)
15
Deborah S Willett
3d ago

I am proud of the life of MR Carter he is one of the best he had done so much and lives a Godly life. if we had more like Him

Reply(1)
6
Big Willy #1
3d ago

Jimmy bag o peanuts.... He even failed at ruining our country...Do you Dems ever succeed at anything

Reply(2)
8
