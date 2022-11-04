ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital

 6 days ago

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Ryan Hulon and his wife crashed into the back of a Toyota 4-runner on Highway 198 and Ben Maddox Way.

They were both thrown off the motorcycle and onto the pavement.

Officers say Hulon was driving at an unsafe speed before hitting the back of the Toyota.

His wife remains in the hospital unconscious and suffering from major injuries.

Investigators say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Leslie Guevara
6d ago

he was my cousins best friend soo devastating I pray Ilene makes it thru😔 rest in peace Ryan

