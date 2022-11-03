CPRX - Free Report) will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the market close. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings missed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, beat the same in one and were in line with the estimates in the remaining occasion. Catalyst has a negative earnings surprise of 5.41%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.65%.

5 HOURS AGO