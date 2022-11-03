Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 16:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Willamette Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening, but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500 feet overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Comments / 0