County jobless rate drops again

false

Unemployment numbers dropped in Crawford and neighboring counties again in September.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 3.6 percent of the county’s work force was jobless during the month. This was down from 4.1 percent in September 2021 and 4.3 percent in August.

Clark County also posted a small improvement. The September rate there was 3.7 percent, down from 4.2 percent a year earlier and 4.6 percent the previous month.

In Jasper County, the rate was 3.2 percent. This was down from 3.6 in both 2021 and August.

The Lawrence County jobless rate was 4.7 percent, down from 5.1 percent last year and 5.5 percent a month earlier.

In Indiana, Vigo County posted a 2.6-percent jobless rate for the month. This was down from 4.2 percent a year ago and 3.7 percent the previous month.

Sullivan County, at 2.5 percent, was down from 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.6 percent in August.

The Knox County rate was 2 percent. This compares to 3 percent last year and 2.7 percent the previous month.

Illinois reported a statewide unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for September. This compares to 5.5 percent in September 2021 and 4.8 percent in August.

September was the fourth straight month to show a over-the-year decrease, according to Deputy Gov. Andy Manar.

“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” Manar said.

“As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker,” he added.

Indiana’s statewide rate was 2.2 percent in September. It was down from 3.5 percent last year and 3.1 percent in August.

Nationally, unemployment was 3.3 percent in September, down from 4.6 percent last year and 3.8 percent the previous month.