Back to Reality
The weekend weather was almost a fairy tale. Sunshine and 70s, record setting highs, and the hums of….. AIR CONDITIONERS in November! Some may say this was actually TOO warm and would rather have the 50s and 60s. Well good news for those folks, we’re back to reality tomorrow. Highs today were once again in the 70s but not record setting. Boston’s record is 77° and Worcester’s 75°.
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
Teeing off at Fenway: TopGolf Live Stadium Tour turns Fenway into Fairway Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - While the baseball bats are in storage for the offseason, golf clubs are now what’s swinging at Fenway Park, now that a company has temporarily turned the stadium into a driving range. TopGolf Live Stadium Tour has turned Fenway into “Fairway Park” for the next few...
November Events
Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm) Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA. The Museum is pleased to showcase three icons painted on the boards of ammunition boxes by Oleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova, a husband-wife artistic team from Kyiv. The project “Buy an Icon—Save a Life” was developed by Atlantova and Klymenko after the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine when Klymenko encountered empty wooden ammunition boxes from combat zones and noted their resemblance to icon boards. By repurposing the panels, the project strives to “transform death (symbolized by ammo boxes) into life (traditionally symbolized by icons in Ukrainian culture).” Exhibitions of ammo box icons have been staged throughout Europe and North America to raise awareness of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 strengthened the resolve of the duo to continue painting icons on boards taken back from the frontiers, with funds from sales providing support for the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.
7NEWS reporter recognized in 30 under 30 list for Latino leaders in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS reporter Mari Salazar has been honored as one of El Mundo Latino Boston’s 30 under 30. Salazar was recognized Saturday night as one of the Latino 30 under 30, an honor for young Latino individuals with ties to Massachusetts “making an indelible impact across the nation and world in a variety of fields including, but not limited to, Business, Sports, Community Activism, and Fine Arts,” according to the organization website.
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
Crews find two people unresponsive after crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Lakeville found two people unresponsive after a crash Friday night. Crews found the two trapped in a car off the road of Route 140 south. The fire department said one of the two people had a medical emergency. There has not been any...
Police investigating deadly NH tractor-trailer crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an early-morning tractor-trailer crash that left the driver dead. Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday found a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Ave. and struck a tree, according to police.
Boston Police: 5 people wounded, 1 dead following multiple shootings across city Sunday night
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say at least five people were wounded and another was killed, following several shootings across the city within an hour Sunday night. In a news release, the department described how officers initially responded to a scene on Orlando Street in Mattapan, where two victims were found wounded in the area of Orlando Street shortly after 9:10 p.m.
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
Family, friends mourning after NH crash kills groom, seriously injures bride days before wedding reception
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Days away from their wedding reception, friends and family members of a Saugus couple are heartbroken after the groom was killed and bride was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had already eloped in August, but their wedding...
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
Five people shot in multiple incidents across the city within an hour, Boston police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night. Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Dorchester, city leaders discuss increase in police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
Community members remember neighbor killed in shooting in Mattapan, react to recent violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends remember their neighbor Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as one of two people shot in the neighborhood Sunday night. The other person remains in the hospital. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend of Pizarro said. “I hear shots outside, you know. I don’t really...
Cambridge City Council to consider citywide ban on ‘turning on red’
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge City council will consider a proposal to ban turns on red at a meeting Monday. One meeting agenda item under the policy order and resolution list is titled, “ban turns on red citywide.” The proposal is being put forth by the vice mayor and a councilmember.
