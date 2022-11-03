Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm) Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA. The Museum is pleased to showcase three icons painted on the boards of ammunition boxes by Oleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova, a husband-wife artistic team from Kyiv. The project “Buy an Icon—Save a Life” was developed by Atlantova and Klymenko after the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine when Klymenko encountered empty wooden ammunition boxes from combat zones and noted their resemblance to icon boards. By repurposing the panels, the project strives to “transform death (symbolized by ammo boxes) into life (traditionally symbolized by icons in Ukrainian culture).” Exhibitions of ammo box icons have been staged throughout Europe and North America to raise awareness of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 strengthened the resolve of the duo to continue painting icons on boards taken back from the frontiers, with funds from sales providing support for the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.

